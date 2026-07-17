A genius, a trend setter: Cricket fraternity mourns death of Sir Garfield Sobers

Cricket legends and governing bodies mourned Sir Garfield Sobers' passing, celebrating his unmatched all-round brilliance, inspirational legacy and status as the sport's ultimate benchmark.

IMAGE: Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 1936, Sir Garfield Sobers was exactly 11 days shy of completing his 90th birthday. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Key Points The cricketing fraternity paid heartfelt tributes to Sir Garfield Sobers, remembering the West Indies legend as the greatest all-rounder and one of the sport's finest icons.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly, Dilip Vengsarkar, B.S. Chandrasekhar and Dinesh Karthik were among those who hailed Sobers' extraordinary talent and lasting influence.

Former opponents and admirers recalled Sobers' unmatched ability with bat, ball and in the field, describing him as the benchmark against which generations of cricketers were measured.

Cricket West Indies hailed Sobers as a symbol of Caribbean excellence whose achievements transcended sport, inspiring millions and leaving an enduring global legacy.

The cricket world paid glorious tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers who died in Barbados on Friday, describing him as the benchmark of excellence and terming his death an "irreplaceable loss" for the sport.

Cricket lost one of its tallest icons with the passing of Sobers, the peerless West Indian whose breathtaking all-round brilliance made him one of the greatest players the game has ever known.

He was 89, and his death leaves behind a legacy that transcends generations.

ICC President Jay Shah described Sobers a towering figure in world cricket and a true sporting legend.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield 'Garry' Sobers, a towering figure in world cricket and a true sporting legend. His unparalleled achievements and enduring contribution to the game have inspired generations of cricketers across the globe," Shah said on 'X'.

Tributes Celebrate Sobers' Unmatched Greatness

"The ICC has long recognised his legacy by naming its Men's Cricketer of the Year award after him."

"An irreplaceable loss to the cricket world .. his skills in that generation was a yardstick for many to judge there own talent .. one of the rarest ..May his soul rest in peace," former India captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly wrote on 'X'.

Paying tribute to Sobers, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar said: "I never seen him play, to be honest with you, but I have so many stories about him.

"And I've seen him, of course, his clips and the films that have been recorded of his batting in 1971, when Australia played against the Rest of the World, where he scored 254... I mean, his Test records have been amazing.

"The greatest all-rounder, I would say, the world has ever seen... And it's a very sad day for cricket internationally that Sir Gary is no more with us. Of course, I met him a few times after he retired, because he used to come to watch matches either in Australia or England. And I met him also in India sometimes..."

• Remembering Sir Garfield Sobers: The Complete Cricketer

Former Stars Recall an All-Time Great

India spin great B S Chandrasekhar, who played against Sobers in 1967 in the drawn Chennai Test, said the West Indian legend was the greatest batter he had bowled to.

"He was the greatest batsman I ever bowled to. He could read all my variations and was very aggressive. But in Chennai (drawn Test of 1967) he made two fifties of highest quality (95 and 74 not out) and helped West Indies save that Test," Chandrasekhar said.

"Without a doubt, the greatest all-rounder. He was a role model for several of us and it was fortune for us to play against him."

Sobers and Wes Hall (40 not out) added 77 runs for the eighth wicket and resisted Chandrasekhar, EAS Prasanna and Bishan Singh Bedi on a treacherous fifth day Chepauk pitch.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wrote: "You grew up listening to what Sir Garfield Sobers could do on the field. A Genius, a trend setter and a true legend of the game. The Cricket community has lost one of its biggest jewels."

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 1936, Sobers was exactly 11 days shy of completing his 90th birthday.

Widely regarded as the game's greatest all-rounder, Sobers played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 to April 1974.

A left-handed batter, who also could also bowl left-arm pace, wrist spin and orthodox spin, Sobers claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket. He played in a solitary ODI, taking one wicket. He was also a splendid fielder.

He was also the first-ever batter to have hit six sixes in an over in First-Class cricket, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.

A Legacy That will Endure Forever

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders also paid their condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of one of cricket's greatest icons, Sir Garfield Sobers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity," it wrote on 'X'.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) hailed the legendary all-rounder as "the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen" whose legacy transcended the sport and inspired generations across the Caribbean.

In a statement, CWI president Kishore Shallow described Sobers as a symbol of "Caribbean excellence, resilience, and possibility", saying his achievements gave people across the region the belief that greatness was within their reach.

"Sir Garfield Sobers was the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen. His mastery of batting, bowling and fielding was unparalleled, but his true significance reached far beyond the boundary ropes," Shallow said.

"He emerged from the Caribbean at a time when our region was finding its voice and asserting its place on the world stage. Through his excellence, he gave millions across our islands and in the diaspora, a renewed belief in what was possible.

"He showed that greatness was not confined by the size of our nations, the geography of our islands or the circumstances of our beginnings.

"Sir Garfield Sobers became more than a sporting icon. He became a symbol of Caribbean excellence, resilience, and possibility. His achievements brought pride to Barbados, inspiration to the West Indies and admiration from every corner of the cricketing world."