HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 95 runs, two wickets: Gujarat's Devine breaks Delhi hearts

95 runs, two wickets: Gujarat's Devine breaks Delhi hearts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 00:12 IST

x

Sophie Devine

IMAGE: Sophie Devine stars as Gujarat Giants edge thriller. Photograph: WPL/X

Nandini Sharma's maiden hat-trick went in vain as Sophie Devine starred with a breathtaking 95 and a superb final over under pressure to steer Gujarat Giants to a thrilling four-run win off the last ball over Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

This was Gujarat Giants' second win on the trot, while DC slipped to their second loss.

Sent in to bat, Giants opener Devine smashed seven fours and eight sixes in her 42-ball knock, adding 94 runs for the opening wicket with Beth Mooney (19) to set the platform.

Skipper Ashleigh Gardner kept the momentum going with a brisk 49 off 26 balls, but Nandini turned the tide with remarkable figures of 5 for 33, including a hat-trick, as Gujarat were bowled out for 209.

 

Chasing a stiff target, opener Lizelle Lee struck a scintillating 86 off 54 balls, studded with 12 fours and three sixes. She put on 41 runs with Shafali Verma (14) before adding 90 off 55 balls with Laura Wolvaardt (77 off 38) to keep Delhi firmly in the hunt.

Lizelee Lee

IMAGE:  Delhi Capitals’ Lizelle Lee struck a scintillating 86 off 54 balls. Photograph: WPL/X

Once Lee was dismissed by Kashvee Gautam (1/48) in the 15th over, Rajeshwari Gayakwad removed Chinelle Henry (7) to leave Delhi at 146 for three.

Needing 64 off the last 25 balls, skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (15) joined Wolvaardt as the pair plundered 58 runs in 23 balls to bring the equation down to seven off the final five deliveries.

Devine then returned to the spotlight, dismissing both batters and conceding just two runs in the final over to seal a dramatic win.

Earlier, Devine set the tone early, striking three fours off Chinelle Henry before taking Nandini apart with two fours and a six in the fourth over. She was particularly severe on Sneh Rana, hammering two fours and four successive sixes in an over that yielded 32 runs and powered Gujarat Giants to 80 without loss in the powerplay.

Sophie Devine

IMAGE: Sophie Devine smashed seven fours and eight sixes in her 42-ball knock. Photograph: WPL/X

The New Zealander brought up her half-century in just 25 balls before Shree Charani broke the opening stand with a sharp caught-and-bowled effort in the ninth over to remove Mooney. Devine briefly regained control, hitting Charani for three sixes, but fell in the 11th over bowled by Nandini Sharma.

Skipper Ashleigh Gardner kept Gujarat Giants on course with a brisk 49 off 26 balls, smashing four boundaries and three sixes to take the side past the 200-mark.

Jemimah Rodrigues pulled off a fine catch to dismiss Georgia Wareham (3), while Henry removed Gardner and Bharti Fulmali (3).

Nandini

IMAGE: Nandini Sharma's maiden hat-trick went in vain. Photograph: WPL/X

Nandini then capped a memorable outing by picking up four wickets in the final over, including three off the last three balls, to complete her maiden hat-trick.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory
1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory
Washington's injury update: Will he play the next ODI?
Washington's injury update: Will he play the next ODI?
'I'm living my dream and making people happy'
'I'm living my dream and making people happy'
'Nonsense': Harsha Bhogle Snaps at Harshit Rana Criticism
'Nonsense': Harsha Bhogle Snaps at Harshit Rana Criticism
T20 WC Chaos: Pakistan Offers to Host Bangladesh Games
T20 WC Chaos: Pakistan Offers to Host Bangladesh Games

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

PM Modi leads Shaurya Yatra at Somnath Swabhiman Parv3:26

PM Modi leads Shaurya Yatra at Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram enters new chapter with 55-acre redevelopment2:11

Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram enters new chapter with...

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi at Somnath Temple During Sacred Visit2:50

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi at Somnath Temple During...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO