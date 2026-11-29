Explore the historical arguments from the Constituent Assembly in 1949 regarding the Lok Sabha's maximum strength, as India now considers a significant increase to 850 seats alongside a new women's reservation bill.

IMAGE: A view of the new Parliament building (right) and the old Parliament building. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The Constituent Assembly debated fixing a ceiling on Lok Sabha seats in 1949, eventually adopting a maximum of 500 members.

Economist K T Shah argued against a fixed ceiling, citing population growth and potential weakening of representation.

Congress member M Ananthasayanam Ayyangar defended the 500-member limit, suggesting a larger house would be less effective.

The current Lok Sabha strength is in focus due to a proposed constitutional amendment Bill to increase it to 850 members and provide one-third reservation for women on Monday.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850 and state legislative assemblies to 650.

With the spotlight on the proposed increase in the Lok Sabha's strength from the current 543 to 850, it is worth recalling that the question of fixing a ceiling on the number of seats in the Lower House was debated in the Constituent Assembly in 1949, with a cap of 500 members eventually adopted.

During the debate, economist and socialist K T Shah made a forceful argument against fixing a ceiling on the number of Lok Sabha seats, while Congress member M Ananthasayanam Ayyangar defended the proposed limit.

Shah's amendment seeking to remove the ceiling was negatived by the Constituent Assembly, which adopted a maximum strength of 500 directly elected members for the Lok Sabha.

Historical Context of Lok Sabha Strength

The Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, provided for a maximum of 500 directly elected Lok Sabha members under Article 81(1)(a).

The provision adopted stated, subject to clause (2) and Articles 82 and 331, that "the House of the People shall consist of not more than five hundred members directly elected by the voters in the States".

Through subsequent amendments, the ceiling now stands at 530 members from states and 20 from Union Territories.

The question of fixing a maximum strength of 500 members for the Lok Sabha was specifically debated in the Constituent Assembly on January 4, 1949.

K T Shah's Argument for Dynamic Representation

During the debate, Shah moved an amendment to draft sub-clause (a) of clause 5 of Article 67, seeking to replace the words "not more than five hundred representatives of the people of the territories of the States directly chosen by the voters" with "such members as shall, in the aggregate, secure one representative for every 500,000 of the population in all the constituent parts of the Union, whether States or territories directly administered by the Centre".

Shah said he sought to make three changes to the draft article 67, the first being to avoid fixing a maximum number of representatives for the People's House in the Constitution.

"It is, I think, not in accord with the correct principle of popular representation, that it must be the people's voice which must be the final authority in the governance of a country calling itself a democracy. Under such a principle the Constitution should not fix permanently the maximum number of representatives for the popular chamber," he said.

He argued that the country's population had been steadily increasing and that fixing an absolute maximum could reduce the representational value of each member over time.

"We have observed the tendency, during the last three or four census, towards a steady increase of the population of our country at every decennium. The last census shows an increase of as much as 15 percent in ten years. If, now, you fix the absolute maximum number, it would happen that you might change the number of persons represented by each representative in an undesirable direction," he said.

As the population increased, each member would represent a larger number of people, thereby weakening the representative character of the House, Shah argued.

"I would suggest that a limit of 500,000 population be fixed as being entitled to be represented. This would be much more likely to reflect the real opinion of the people, even on a number of issues, than if you fix the total number of representatives at 500 as is contemplated under this clause," he said.

Shah said the number of members could rise as the population grew and argued that even a House of 600 members would not be too large for a country of India's size and population.

Ayyangar's Defence of a Capped Parliament

Countering the amendment, Ayyangar said a House of 500 members was sufficient.

"My impression is 500 is large enough. Already, in a House which consists of three hundred members, almost every day we have to ring the bell to get a quorum; and so what is the good of multiplying the number? There will not be effective representation," he said.

Ayyangar argued that a smaller House would be more effective, while cautioning that it should not be too small.

"Of course it ought not to be too small. Five hundred seems to be quite a good number," he said.

Ayyangar also argued that 500 was not an absolute figure, referring to provisions for the nomination of Anglo-Indian members in the event the community was not adequately represented, as well as provisions for the representation of territories outside the states.

He said the five hundred members under the draft provision would represent the states, while additional members could be provided for Anglo-Indians and territories outside the states.

"Under those circumstances five hundred is not a definite number; but it ought not to be increased enormously," he said.

Shah's amendment was put to vote and negatived by the Constituent Assembly.

Current Proposals for Lok Sabha Expansion

The Lok Sabha's strength is now in focus, with the Centre set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to provide one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation of states and Union territories in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 percent.

The revised allocations and constituency boundaries are proposed to be frozen until 2051.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories.

It also proposes to increase the maximum strength of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650.