80s Look Trend: 'What Happened to Me?'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has gone viral with his hilarious and candid reactions to AI-generated 1980s makeovers of fellow cricketers Stuart Broad and Eoin Morgan, showcasing the popular social media trend.

IMAGE: Stuart Broad and Nasser Hussain embrace the viral 80s AI trend. Photograph: Stuart Broad/Instagram

Key Points An AI-generated trend transforming celebrities and athletes into 1980s versions has gone viral on social media.

England cricketer Stuart Broad participated in the trend, creating retro images of former team-mates like Nasser Hussain and Eoin Morgan.

Nasser Hussain, on commentary duty, provided humorous descriptions for each AI-generated image, causing laughter among fellow commentators.

Hussain particularly enjoyed his own AI 1980s makeover, exclaiming about his 'guns' and 'sharp' look.

The 1980s are back -- at least on social media.

An AI-generated trend has taken the Internet by storm, with celebrities, politicians, athletes and ordinary users transforming themselves into glamorous versions of their 1980s selves.

England fast-bowling great Stuart Broad recently joined the viral AI trend that transforms celebrities and athletes into glamorous versions of their 1980s selves, complete with big hair, bold outfits and plenty of retro swagger.

But after Broad gave the same treatment to England cricketers Nasser Hussain, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes and Mark Butcher, Hussain decided to have some fun of his own, and they quickly went viral.

But the fun really began when Hussain, who is currently on commentary duty during the third Test between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston, came across the pictures.

The former England captain decided to give each retro image his own description, leaving Broad and fellow commentator Ian Ward struggling to contain their laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad)

Hussain's Hilarious Commentary

'Stuart Broad, I saw you giggling in the green room. I wonder what you were laughing at and then I went to your Insta feed and saw you with your boys and girls of the summer,' Nasser Hussain said in a clip shared by Sky Sports.

'Hair extensions on the hair extensions. Your dress code hasn't changed at all over the years,' Naz began while taking a closer look at Broad's rather flamboyant 80s makeover.

He then turned his attention to another familiar face. 'I didn't recognise this (one), but they tell me this is Eoin Morgan looking incredibly sharp. Birthday boy, 40 tomorrow (Thursday). He's not going to look like that tomorrow morning coming in to the ground, that is for certain,' Naz added.

Naz saved his best reaction for the AI version of himself.

'And then the absolute best. Look at the guns on that. How sharp am I? Look at the hair. What happened to me? Seriously!'

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