Deandra Dottin suffered a bizarre timed-out dismissal in the WBBL after missing the 75-second deadline, allowing Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn to hit her unattended stumps.

IMAGE: Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn bowls at unattended stumps as Renegades all-rounder Deandra Dottin watches on. Photograph: Screengrab via WBBL/X

Key Points Deandra Dottin suffered an unusual timed-out dismissal in the Women's Big Bash League after failing to reach the crease within the stipulated 75 seconds.

Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn bowled the first delivery at Dottin's unattended stumps, sending the Melbourne Renegades all-rounder back without facing a ball.

Renegades captain Sophie Molineux admitted the team made a late call for Dottin to pad up, praising Glenn for executing the unusual dismissal.

Deandra Dottin could only watch as Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn's delivery hit her unattended stumps after the Melbourne Renegades all-rounder failed to reach the crease in time in Australia's Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday.

Under the competition's new timed-out rule, an incoming batter who is not ready within 75 seconds of a dismissal must stand aside for the first ball of their innings while the bowler gets an attempt to strike the stumps.

Chasing 138 in St Kilda, the Renegades were 97-4 when Dottin walked out to bat but she was still adjusting her equipment after the countdown had expired.

Standing at square leg, the 35-year-old Dottin saw Glenn's delivery crashing into her stumps and trudged off the field as the bemused fielding side celebrated.

Molineux Admits Renegades Made Late Call

"It was something I had never seen before in cricket," Renegades captain Sophie Molineux said at the presentation ceremony.

"Hats off to Glenny to execute that. Probably if we have our time again, I think we made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up and get out there, but good learnings for us.

"I don't think we'll see another one for 10 years."