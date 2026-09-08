708 Runs, 10 Wickets: Duleep Trophy Final Yawn!

What should have been a top-draw domestic red-ball clash to kick off the new season featuring some of India's Test stars has quickly turned into a lopsided contest, courtesy of a lifeless pitch heavily loaded in favour of the batters.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan bats during Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Chennai on Monday, September 7, 2026. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Ishan Kishan top-scored with a career-best 270 to power East Zone to a huge total of 708 in their first innings.

South Zone's bowlers managed only nine wickets in 163 overs across the first two days.

Mohammed Siraj went wicketless in 25 overs, while giving away 140 runs on a lifeless wicket in Chennai.

The Duleep Trophy final is turning into a drab run-fest.



The East Zoner batters made merry on the first two days, amassing a mammoth 708 in their first innings led by captain Ishan Kishan's majestic 270 to take control against a lackluster South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai.



The flat, slow pitch at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai has been the biggest talking point of the match so far: 708 runs, 73 fours, 18 sixes and only 10 wickets... that tells the whole story.



The South Zone bowlers have looked bereft of ideas on a flat red-soil pitch, managing only nine wickets in 163 overs, with one East Zone batter -- Abhimanyu Easawaran -- dismissed run out.



What should have been a top-draw domestic red-ball clash to kick off the new season featuring some of India's Test stars has quickly turned into a lopsided contest, courtesy of a lifeless pitch heavily loaded in favour of the batters.



The game's big draw was definitely 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi -- the new poster boy of Indian cricket as more than 12,000 spectators packed the stands for the opening day of the game. There were other top Indian stars as well including Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj.



A couple of weeks before the title clash, the BCCI shifted the Duleep Trophy final to Chennai to allow the supporters watch the action live instead of staging the star-studded match indoors at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.



But the dead pitch turned to be a damp squib.



If the pitch continues to be lifeless for the remaining three days, it will only result in driving more fans away from domestic cricket.

Chennai is the second oldest cricket stadium in the country and the fans in the city always come out to support Test cricket. The venue has produced result-oriented pitches, with the last six Tests played in the last two decades producing results. The last time a Test match ended in a draw at this venue was in March 2008 when India-South Africa match finished in a high-scoring draw.



The M A Chidambaram stadium also known as Chepauk is fondly remembered by the purists for the tied Test between India-Australia in 1986.



This venue is part of Indian cricketing folklore as well, as it was at this very stadium that India registered their first-ever victory in Test cricket -- in 1952 against England.

Siraj Struggles

On the flattest of tracks, East Zone Captain Kishan seized his opportunity with both hands, smashing a magnificent 270 to underline his red-ball credentials. If not for Chennai's heat and humidity which forced Kishan to retire with exhaustion -- though he returned to bat later -- he might have continued to bat for another couple of days.



Mohammed Siraj, one of India's frontline bowlers in Test cricket, looked completely at sea as he went wicketless in 25 overs, while being smashed for 140 runs at an economy rate of 5.60.



East Zone's top batters mostly gave their wickets away cheaply instead of making the South bowlers work hard for them; had they batted with greater caution on this featherbed, their innings could have continued long into the third day.

Sooryavanshi perished in the deep after miscuing the pull shot off Chama Milind, while the well-set Abhimanyu Easwaran was run out for 72.



No. 3 Sudip Gharami perished for six, caught at mid-on, attempting a lofted shot off spinner Tripurana Vijay while Shikar Mohan dragged a short ball from Milind back on to his stumps to be bowled for 85.



Kumar Kushagra (101) fell soon after completing his century, holing out the half-tracker from Vijay straight into the hands of the fielder at deep square leg and Kishan was caught at long-on off the same bowler.

South Zone's Hopes Rest on Padikkal, Varma

South Zone's batters will take a lot of heart from the fact that the pitch is still flat and good for the batting.

If they can bat for the next two days, they will come close if not go past East Zone's total. With the first innings lead set to determine the winner, South Zone are still not out of the contest.



They have plenty of fire-power in their batting line-up including the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, who stroked back to back Test centuries in Sri Lanka recently.



Captain Tilak Varma has been in good form recently while they also boast of domestic batting stars in Narayan Jagadeesan, Smaran Ravichandran and Ricky Bhui.



East Zone will look towards their pace spearhead Mohammed Shami to produce some magic with the ball or else it will be their turn to get roasted in the Chennai sun for the next couple of days.