60 Ranji Wickets, Yet Auqib Nabi Was Ignored!

Auqib Nabi ended the Ranji tournament with an incredible 60 wickets in just 10 matches at an average of 12.56, numbers that made him one of the most talked-about bowlers in the domestic circuit.

IMAGE: Aquib Nabi had an exceptional Ranji Trophy campaign, taking 60 wickets and leading Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden title. Photograph: Kind courtesy Auqib Nabi/Instagram

Key Points Auqib Nabi was surprisingly omitted from India's squad for the Afghanistan Test despite a strong domestic season.

Selectors chose uncapped players Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar over Nabi, raising eyebrows among cricket fans.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged Nabi was discussed but ultimately not selected due to team composition.

Cricket fans were left surprised after Auqib Nabi was omitted from India's team for the Afghanistan Test despite the pacer coming off a sensational domestic campaign that put him firmly in the national spotlight.

Many fans believed this was the perfect moment to hand the Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler his first India call-up, particularly with senior pacers like Jasprit Bumrah rested to manage workload ahead of a packed calendar. Instead, the selectors backed uncapped Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar.

Nabi's Remarkable Ranji Trophy Performance

What made the omission shocking was Nabi's extraordinary Ranji Trophy campaign earlier this year. The right-arm seamer played a huge role in helping Jammu and Kashmir lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title -- a historic achievement for the team.

Nabi ended the tournament with an incredible 60 wickets in just 10 matches at an average of 12.56, numbers that made him one of the most talked-about bowlers in the domestic circuit. His consistency and impact earned him the Player of the Tournament award and also caught the attention of IPL franchises.

Selector's Explanation

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar admitted Nabi was very much in the discussion during selection talks.

'Auqib Nabi, of course, is someone who has had a great season, not just now but last season as well. There's always a chat around that but you don't necessarily pick a lot of seamers when you pick a Test team in India. He was close, but at this point we have gone with the three that we have picked. But there was certainly a chat around that. There is no doubt that he has had some incredible performances for Jammu and Kashmir,' Agarkar said.

For now, Nabi's dream of representing India will have to wait a little longer.