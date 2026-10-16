India Need to Stop Shai Hope. Could Bhuvneshwar Be the Answer?

After four years away from T20Is, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in line for an India comeback. RCB assistant coach Omkar Salvi explains the pacer's strengths.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies as cover for the injured Arshdeep Singh.

This marks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I comeback after four years, occurring at the same Chinnaswamy Stadium where he debuted in 2012.

Kumar's experience and ability to handle clutch moments, along with his clarity and adaptability in T20 cricket, make him a lethal bowler.

His skill with the new ball and familiarity with the Bengaluru pitch are expected to be crucial in containing West Indies captain Shai Hope.

The series is currently tied at 2-2, with the decider scheduled for Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Friday added to India's squad for the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies as cover for Arshdeep Singh, who has sustained a shoulder injury. The final match of the series, which is currently locked at 2-2, will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bhuvneshwar's Return and Debut Venue

With a shoulder injury generally taking a minimum of three weeks to settle down, the stage is now set for Bhuvneshwar's T20I comeback after four years. It is only apt that Bhuvneshwar will make a comeback at the same venue where he made his debut in 2012 against Pakistan, where he walked away with splendid figures of 4-0-9-3 -- his first wicket was Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed.

Reinvention and Lethal Skills

After being on the sidelines for long, Bhuvneshwar reinvented himself as a T20I bowler during the 2025 and 2026 editions of the IPL, where he bagged 45 wickets across 30 matches for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru across both seasons. Talking on RCB Bold Diaries during the 2026 Indian Premier League, RCB assistant coach Omkar Salvi opened up on what makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar lethal.

'Of course, everyone knows that Bhuvi has a lot of experience with him. He has gone through so many situations which helps him handle those clutch moments in the game. And that is what Bhuvi is all about. He focuses more on execution and keeps it very simple. He backs himself to pull off executions well,' he had said just before IPL 2026.

Clarity and Adaptability

'One of his biggest strengths is the clarity he has about his game. He knows what works for him and keeps things simple. He has continued to adapt to the demands of T20 cricket, whether it's creating chances with the new ball or using his variations in the later stages of an innings,' speaking of Bhuvneshwar's growth, Salvi told PTI last week.

Bhuvneshwar's skill with the new ball and the familiarity with the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be useful for India in stopping the marauding West Indian captain Shai Hope, who is the leading run-getter in this series with 261 runs from four matches, including two hundreds.