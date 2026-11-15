5th ODI: Arshdeep leads clinical bowling show as India defend 209 to sink New Zealand

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's clinical bowling fightback to defend 209, trigger New Zealand's collapse for 187 and secure a thrilling 22-run victory and 3-1 ODI series triumph.

IMAGE: India's Yash Thakur celebrates his maiden ODI wicket after dismissing New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft in the fifth One-Day International at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh claimed 3/30 as India staged a remarkable fightback to beat New Zealand by 22 runs in Tauranga and clinch the five-match ODI series 3-1.

New Zealand slipped from 64-1 to 119-6 before being bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs while chasing 210.

Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan scored 46 each after Matthew Fisher's early strikes left India struggling, with the visitors eventually dismissed for 209.

Yash Thakur claimed his maiden ODI wicket, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar took two wickets each to complete India's pace-led victory ahead of the November 19 Test series.

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India pulled off a remarkable escape in Tauranga on Sunday, with Arshdeep Singh leading a pace-led fightback to secure a thrilling 22-run win over New Zealand and seal the five-match one-day international series 3-1.

Defending a modest 209, India looked destined for defeat as New Zealand cruised to 64-1 before the visitors' pacers sparked a dramatic collapse, with the hosts losing five wickets for 55 runs before crashing out on 187 in 48.1 overs.

Put in to bat, India made a cautious start, mindful of their crushing 244-run defeat in the previous ODI, but their approach unravelled as New Zealand's bowlers ripped through the top order before Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan helped the visitors recover to 209 all out in 42.1 overs.

Arshdeep, Siraj lead India's Pace Assault

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj, who claimed 2/50, celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand openers Will Young and Nick Kelly capitalised on the platform laid by their bowlers and looked on course for a comfortable chase before India's bowlers breathed life into the contest in the middle overs, relentlessly attacking the stumps and denying the hosts any opportunity to counterattack.

Yash Thakur built pressure with a disciplined spell, while Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep struck at regular intervals as the hosts slumped from 64-1 to 119-6.

IMAGE: Nick Kelly is bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Dean Foxcroft top-scored with 31 off 42 balls and attempted to steady the innings as wickets tumbled around him, but Yash removed him to claim his maiden ODI wicket.

Captain Mitchell Santner's 24 off 31 balls offered resistance, but India's bowlers continued to chip away and eventually wrapped up the tail to complete a memorable victory.

Iyer Praises Collective Bowling Effort

"We didn't have a great batting but our bowlers all bowled with the same direction and we were able to execute," said captain Shreyas Iyer, who backed his seamers for the bulk of the innings before turning to spin in the 36th over.

"This whole series was not a good one for batters but the mindset is to take the team through irrespective of the conditions."

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IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of opener Will Young. Photograph: BCCI

Player of the Match Arshdeep finished with figures of 3-30, while Siraj and spinner Patel picked up two wickets apiece and the remaining bowlers claimed one each.

"India bowled really well tonight," Santner said.

"Shreyas did a great job rotating his seamers and holding Axar back. If we took each partnership a little longer, we would've won the game. It was a great bowling performance from India."

Rohit, Kohli Fall Cheaply

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 5. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, New Zealand's attack kept India on the back foot throughout, with fast bowler Matthew Fisher striking early to remove veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Patel, who survived two chances, stitched together a 52-run partnership with Shreyas (22) before combining with Kishan in a bid to rebuild the innings.

Patel and Kishan scored 46 apiece, while Naman Dhir contributed a late 22 before Jacob Duffy and Santner wrapped up the tail.

Santner (3-47) and Duffy (3-60) claimed three wickets each, while Fisher finished with two.

India and New Zealand will next meet in a two-Test series beginning on November 19.