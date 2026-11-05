559 runs not enough? Coach Dahiya's big challenge to Badoni

Delhi head coach Vijay Dahiya shares crucial insights into Ayush Badoni's immense talent and what the Ranji Trophy star needs to refine to achieve his full potential in cricket.

FILE IMAGE: Ayush Badoni has joined an elite group including Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir as batters with back-to-back double hundreds in fiest-class cricket. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ayush Badoni/Instagram

Key Points Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya believes Ayush Badoni possesses the talent for a major cricket career but must elevate his personal standards.

Badoni has scored 559 runs in four Ranji Trophy matches, including consecutive double centuries, following his exclusion from the India A squad.

Dahiya stresses the importance of Badoni developing greater patience and respecting opposition bowlers, especially during challenging spells.

The coach highlighted that Badoni's omission from India A should serve as a strong motivator for future performances.

Dahiya noted Badoni is on the right path, having achieved back-to-back double hundreds on difficult wickets.

Delhi head coach Vijay Dahiya believes skipper Ayush Badoni has the ingredients to achieve big things in cricket but needs to recognise his immense talent and raise the standards he sets for himself.

Badoni has made a strong statement in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, scoring 559 runs in four matches, including back-to-back double centuries against Gujarat and Jharkhand.

His performances have come at a time when he is looking to make a strong case for himself after being dropped from the India A side.

Ayush Badoni's Ranji Trophy Resurgence

"He is meant for bigger things. But he sells himself very cheap. He doesn't set the standard very high for himself. What I see in him is what I have seen in a lot of people who have made it really big. He has got all those ingredients in him," Dahiya said after Delhi's game against Services at Palam on Thursday.

The coach also believes Badoni's omission from the India A squad should serve as motivation, especially given the responsibility he carries as Delhi captain and respond through performances.

"It should hurt you when you were a captain of India A. And then you are not even being talked about," he said.

Badoni appears to have responded in the right manner, with his successive double hundreds on challenging surfaces highlighting his ability to produce substantial performances under pressure.

Mastering Patience At The Crease

The Delhi coach, however, believes Badoni needs to develop greater patience at the crease, particularly when facing bowlers who manage to put him under pressure.

He feels the batter must learn to respect good spells rather than allow his ego to dictate his approach.

"You can only score when you are in the middle. He is somebody who gets... I am not finding the wrong word, but you are recording it so it might not sound right. His ego starts to come in when somebody bowls a couple of maidens.

"So he needs to understand, give that respect to the bowler as well. He is there doing his job," the former India keeper said.

Lessons For Higher Level Cricket

Dahiya pointed out that at higher levels of cricket, batters regularly come up against professional bowlers who may not necessarily be aspiring to play for India but possess the skills to trouble even the best.

"That is where he needs to bite that bullet and say, alright, you are better than me for the next half an hour, maybe for a session. And then you score. The only person who can score outside the ground is a scorer," Dahiya said.

Dahiya acknowledged that the youngster was moving in the right direction and hoped he would continue building on the momentum.

"So two difficult wickets, he got back-to-back double hundreds. So he is on that path," Dahiya said.