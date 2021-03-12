News
50 per cent crowd for India-England T20 series

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 12, 2021 15:01 IST
IMAGE: Fans are set to be allowed for the T20 series in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the start of the T20I series, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to use only 50 per cent capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium for the five T20Is to be played between India and England from Friday to March 20.

All the COVID-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed.

 

"We are going to use only 50 per cent seating capacity at the Narendra Modi Stadium for all the T20 International matches to be played here due to COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 50 per cent tickets will be issued on the online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches," said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association.

The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators. All COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly adhered to and special task force committees have been set up to ensure that all required safety measures are implemented and followed.

