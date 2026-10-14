Hope, Rutherford run riot as West Indies pile up 247 vs India in 4th T20I

Shai Hope's sensational unbeaten century of 102 runs off 50 balls propelled West Indies to a massive 247 for three against India in the fourth T20 International, highlighting the hosts' bowling challenges.

• SCORECARD: India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, Hyderabad

IMAGE: West Indies captain Shai Hope hits a six during his unbeaten 50-ball 102 in the fourth T20I against India in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shai Hope produced a stunning unbeaten century, scoring 102 off just 50 balls, in the fourth T20 International on Wednesday.

West Indies piled up a formidable 247 for three against India, exposing the hosts' bowling frailties.

Hope shared an unbeaten 91-run stand off 43 balls with Sherfane Rutherford, who contributed 49 not out.

India's bowlers, including Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh, conceded 52 runs apiece, and the team suffered from missed opportunities in the field.

The West Indies made a blistering start, equalling the joint-highest six-over score against India in T20Is.

Shai Hope produced a stunning unbeaten century, completing the landmark with a six off the final ball, as West Indies piled up 247 for three against India in the fourth T20 International in Hyderabad on Wednesday, exposing the hosts' bowling frailties.

Hope smashed 102 off just 50 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries as the visitors dominated India's attack after being asked to bat.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Jewel Andrew. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies struck 16 sixes and benefited from 18 extras, with India's bowlers struggling for consistency throughout the innings.

Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh conceded 52 runs apiece in their four overs, while the hosts also suffered from missed opportunities in the field.

Hope's Dominant Batting Performance

IMAGE: Shai Hope's brutal knock contained nine sixes and four boundaries. Photograph: BCCI

Hope's century was his second of the series, fourth on the tour and third in T20Is, underlining his outstanding form.

He shared an unbeaten 91-run stand off 43 balls with Rutherford to propel the visitors to a formidable total.

Blistering Start For West Indies

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer smashed four boundaries and two sixes in his 12-ball 38. Photograph: BCCI

The West Indies made a blistering start, racing to 79 for one in the Powerplay, equalling the joint-highest six-over score against India in T20Is.

New Zealand had posted the same total in Trivandrum earlier this year.

The visitors also reached 100 in just 7.4 overs, matching their own record against India in Lauderhill in 2016, when they had achieved the milestone without losing a wicket.

Key Partnerships and India's Struggles

IMAGE: Prince Yadav celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI

Hope dictated terms from the outset, bringing up his half-century in 28 balls. It was his second fifty of the series and 14th in T20Is.

At the other end, Jewel Andrew struck 21 off 16 balls before Axar Patel trapped him leg before wicket with his first delivery.

Shimron Hetmyer then launched a fierce assault, smashing 33 off just 12 balls, including four fours and two sixes, as the visitors raced past 100.

Naman Dhir conceded 19 runs in his first over, with Hope and Hetmyer repeatedly finding the boundary.

IMAGE: Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Prince Yadav eventually ended Hetmyer's charge in the ninth over, deceiving the left-hander with extra pace as a mistimed pull went straight back to the bowler for a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

Rovman Powell kept the momentum going with 24 off 17 balls, including two fours and a six, before Arshdeep Singh found his edge in the 13th over, with Sanju Samson completing the catch.

Rutherford then joined Hope to maintain the assault. While Nitish Kumar Reddy briefly stemmed the flow with a disciplined over, Mayank was taken apart in the 17th, conceding 22 runs as Rutherford struck two sixes and a four.

IMAGE: Mayank Yadav had a forgettable outing, going wicketless while conceding 52 runs in his four overs. Photograph: BCCI

Prince delivered a tidy 19th over, conceding 10 runs, but Mayank dropped another catch off Rutherford to offer the left-hander a reprieve.

Hope launched successive sixes off the last two deliveries to move from 90-plus to his century, sealing a remarkable innings in the final ball of the 20th over.