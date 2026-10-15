Hope Unstoppable, India Left Searching for Answers in Hyderabad

Shai Hope struck his second T20I century of the India tour before Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul derailed India's chase of 248 in the fourth T20I to level the series 2-2.

IMAGE: Shai Hope celebrates his century against India in the 4th T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shai Hope scored a magnificent unbeaten century (102 off 50 balls) for West Indies, his second T20I century of the India tour.

Keemo Paul delivered a crucial five-wicket haul (5/41), dismantling India's chase.

West Indies posted a formidable total of 247 for three, with Sherfane Rutherford contributing an unbeaten 49.

India's chase, despite a fifty from Sanju Samson (56) and strong contributions from Tilak Varma (43) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41), fell short by 24 runs.

The victory levels the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies at 2-2, setting up a decider.

A magnificent century by an unstoppable Shai Hope and a five-wicket haul by Keemo Paul helped West Indies secure a 24-run win over India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Hyderabad on Wednesday. Hope struck another century as West Indies beat India to level the five-match series at 2-2.

Paul's Dominant Bowling

IMAGE: West Indies' Keemo Paul celebrates the wicket of India's Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Hope (102* off 50 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) registered his fourth century of the India tour, including his second in the T20I leg, Keemo (5/41) got crucial wickets right from the start.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson smashed a 22-ball 56 at the top of the order. Photograph: BCCI

After a fifty from Sanju Samson (56 in 22 balls, with six fours and four sixes), India found themselves playing the catch-up game. A 70-run stand from 32 balls between Tilak Varma (43 off 25 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) gave India hope; India's hopes were dimmed with their dismissals.

India's Valiant Chase Falls Short

IMAGE: Gudakesh Motie celebrates with teammates on dismissing Abhishek Sharma . Photograph: ANI Photo

Chasing 248, India made a brisk start with Sanju Samson racing to a half-century off 20 deliveries before falling to Keemo Paul for 56.

Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 16 off 11 balls and Abhishek Sharma contributed 29 before Gudakesh Motie removed the opener. India accelerated again at the death through Reddy and Varma to keep the chase alive. Varma fell for 43 and Reddy was dismissed by Keemo Paul who triggered a collapse by claiming three wickets in the 19th over. India's tail folded quickly and the hosts were bowled out for 223.

West Indies' Innings Overview

IMAGE: Shai Hope on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies, put in to bat, made a brisk start with Jewel Andrew providing early impetus alongside captain Hope before Axar Patel trapped the opener LBW for 21 off 16 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer and Hope added a rapid 58 runs, but Prince Yadav broke the stand with a caught-and-bowled effort to dismiss Hetmyer for a blistering 33 off 12 balls. Rovman Powell followed soon after, departing for 24.

Hope and Rutherford's Unbroken Partnership

IMAGE: Sherfane Rutherford's late blitz took the Windies to 247. Photograph: BCCI

Hope remained unfazed, however, sharing an unbroken 91-run stand from 43 balls with Sherfane Rutherford who finished unbeaten on 49 off 26 deliveries.

The hosts accelerated at the death, taking 22 runs off the 17th over to surge past the 200-run mark.

Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls with four fours and nine sixes, reaching the milestone with a six off the final delivery as West Indies finished on 247 for three.