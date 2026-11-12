4-Year Wait, 177 Runs: Lovely Rohit Memories

'If we feel so much pressure ourselves, imagine how our parents must feel. When I got the opportunity to captain India for the first time in 2017, I requested my parents not to miss the match and asked them to come and watch.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with his parents Gurunath and Purnima Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/X

Key Points Rohit Sharma scored 177 runs on his Test debut. He had to wait four years for his Test debut after an ankle injury in 2010, making the eventual moment more special.

Rohit convinced his parents to attend his first match as India's captain in 2017 at the Wankhede stadium.

Rohit Sharma went down memory lane, recalling his Test debut and how he had to convince his parents to watch him at the Wankhede stadium when he led India for the first time in 2017.

On his talk show, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, The Hitman revisited his memorable Test debut, the four-year wait before getting his first opportunity and the special occasion when he convinced his parents to watch him lead India at the Wankhede.

His Test Debut

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit a ton on his Test debut against the West Indies in Kolkata on November 7, 2013. Photograph: BCCI

During the programme, an audience member asked Rohit how he celebrated when he received his first India Test cap.

Recalling his debut, he said that scoring 177 runs and helping India win his debut Test was the biggest highlight for him, with the team's victory being his primary focus.

'Scoring 177 runs and winning that match was the biggest thing for me. Since it was my first match as a Test player, the first thing on my mind, like everyone else in the team, was how we could win the match. We won the match, and I also managed to score runs in my debut Test,' he said.

Rohit also recalled missing his planned 2010 debut due to an ankle injury and having to wait four years, making his eventual debut even more special.

'I was supposed to make my debut in 2010, but unfortunately, I couldn't because I twisted my ankle before the match. I had to wait another four years to make my debut, and that wait made the moment even more special. I had never imagined that my debut would turn out the way it did, so I think that itself was a celebration...'

'And that match took place at Eden Gardens, which makes the venue very special to me because a lot of personal milestones and moments have happened there in my life.'

Convincing His Parents

The conversation then turned towards another special memory involving his family. When asked when his parents first came to watch him play, Rohit said, 'I had to convince both my mother and father to come when I captained India for the first time in 2017. That match was played at the Wankhede stadium.'

'My parents don't like watching matches at the stadium because they get nervous. They prefer watching from the comfort of their home, so that even if I get out, they can simply go to sleep without worrying,' he said.

Rohit said watching from the stands can be stressful for parents, but he urged his mother and father to attend his first match as India's captain in 2017, insisting they should not miss the occasion.

'Watching from the ground can be very tense. If we feel so much pressure ourselves, imagine how our parents must feel. When I got the opportunity to captain India for the first time in 2017, I requested my parents not to miss the match and asked them to come and watch.'