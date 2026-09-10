3rd Test: England turn the screw on Pakistan, buttress lead on dominant morning

England tightened their grip on Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston, stretching their lead to 166 runs as Brook and Lawrence attacked before falling, while Smith and Atkinson survived late scares.

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook plays a shot on Day 2 of the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points England reached 299 for six at lunch, extending their lead over Pakistan to 166 runs on the second morning at Edgbaston.

Harry Brook made 75 before being run out, adding to his unwanted record of involvement in five Test run-outs.

Dan Lawrence struck 65, including nine boundaries, but chopped on to hand Mohammad Imran his maiden Test wicket.

Jamie Smith remained unbeaten on 47 despite a thumb injury, while Gus Atkinson successfully overturned a dismissal shortly before lunch.

• SCORECARD

England strengthened their grip on Pakistan at Edgbaston on Thursday, stretching their lead to 166 runs by lunch on the second morning of the third Test as an aggressive batting display kept them firmly on course for victory.

England reached 299 for six at the interval, with Jamie Smith unbeaten on 47 despite batting with his injured thumb in a splint, while Gus Atkinson was five not out.

The hosts, who won the first two games of the three-match series comfortably, added 143 runs in 25 overs in favourable conditions, maintaining the momentum of their push for a series sweep.

Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence provided the bulk of the morning's entertainment before both fell in frustrating fashion.

Brook Falls to Frustrating Run-Out

IMAGE: Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Harry Brook. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Brook, who resumed on 52, raced to 75 before throwing away his wicket in a needless run-out. He steered the ball towards midwicket and set off, only for Shan Masood to react quickly and fire in a throw that comfortably beat the batter.

Brook could only turn away in frustration, slamming his bat as his dismissal brought an abrupt end to an otherwise fluent innings.

The run-out was another addition to an unwanted statistic for Brook. He has now been involved in five Test run-outs, one behind India's Virat Kohli, who has been involved in six.

Brook and Lawrence had attacked from the outset, scoring at more than seven runs an over during the first hour. Lawrence was particularly positive, reaching his half-century from only 47 balls to register a fifty in three successive Tests.

• 'This Pakistan Team Looks Dispirited'

Lawrence Misses Maiden Test Hundred

IMAGE: Dan Lawrence's 82-ball 65 was studded with nine boundaries. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The 65-run innings, however, ended his hopes of converting another promising start into a maiden Test century.

Lawrence chopped a delivery onto his stumps and immediately shouted "No" in disbelief, handing Mohammad Imran his first Test wicket.

He struck nine boundaries in his 82-ball stay.

Smith Battles Through Thumb Injury

IMAGE: Jamie Smith in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Smith, meanwhile, continued to battle through the pain of the thumb injury he suffered while keeping on Wednesday.

England had confirmed that he would bat but indicated that he might not return behind the stumps.

He took time to find his rhythm, particularly against Mohammad Ali, who generated movement but repeatedly undermined his efforts with no-balls.

Smith finally found his range when he advanced to Saim Ayub and launched the spinner over long-on for the first six of the match.

Atkinson Survives Review

IMAGE: Dan Lawrence looks dejected after being bowled by Mohammad Imran. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Atkinson had his own escape shortly before lunch. Given out for one after appearing to be trapped in front by Razaullah, he successfully reviewed the decision after UltraEdge detected a faint contact with the bat.

With Smith and Atkinson together at the break, England remained in a commanding position and had added another substantial chunk to their advantage on a second morning dominated by their attacking intent.