3rd Test, Day 3: Rachin Ravindra puts New Zealand in command at Trent Bridge

Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 60 guided New Zealand to 120/3 and an overall lead of 204 after the Black Caps' bowlers secured an 84-run first-innings advantage over England in the third and final Test at Trent Bridge.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra hits a boundary on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Black Caps seize control: New Zealand built a commanding position after taking an 84-run first-innings lead, ending day three on 120/3 with an overall advantage of 204 runs.

Ravindra anchors recovery: Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 60 and his unbroken 69-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell steadied New Zealand after early wickets.

England under pressure: Despite Jofra Archer's early breakthroughs, England face a daunting fourth-day challenge after their batting collapse handed New Zealand the upper hand.

● SCORECARD

New Zealand played themselves into a strong position on day three of the series-deciding third Test against England at Trent Bridge.

After securing an 84-run first innings lead, the Black Caps overcame a difficult start with the bat to extend it to 204 at the close on 120-3.

Ravindra, Mitchell Frustrate England With Unbroken Stand

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates with Jacob Bethell after taking the catch to dismiss Henry Nicholls off the bowling of Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Rachin Ravindra made a valuable 60 not out, sharing an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 69 with Daryl Mitchell to put New Zealand in command.

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway -- centurions in the first innings -- both went cheaply second time around.

Jofra Archer did the damage, trapping Latham LBW for four with the final ball of the opening over and then inducing Conway (5) to edge to first slip after unsettling him with a blow to his helmet. His menacing opening five-over burst yielded 2-12.

Gus Atkinson then removed Henry Nicholls for 16 with Harry Brook taking a sharp slip catch.

England Face Uphill Task in Series-Deciding Test

IMAGE: Nathan Smith celebrates after taking the wicket of England opener Ben Duckett. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

But Ravindra and Mitchell calmly steadied the ship, leaving England in a tight corner after their first innings had fallen away disappointingly.

Resuming on 223-2, they subsided to 354 all out with Nathan Smith -- New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in the series with 14 -- taking advantage of a surface offering far more help to the bowlers than on the first two days to take 4-91.

Without Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson and having lost Blair Tickner concussed by a short ball from Archer, the rest of the New Zealand attack had to step up and they did.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates after trapping Tom Latham in front of the wicket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Smith was well supported by Will O’Rourke who took 3-53 and Tickner’s replacement Zak Foulkes, who finished with 3-35 including the key wickets of Ben Stokes and Harry Brook, who made 58 from 80 balls.

It was, emphatically, New Zealand's day as they seek to inflict what would be a seventh defeat in nine Tests on England.