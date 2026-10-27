3rd Test: Ackerman, Markram keep Australia at bay in commanding start to series decider

South Africa reached 140 without loss at lunch through unbeaten half-centuries from Marques Ackerman and Aiden Markram, while Australia missed Steve Smith in the series-deciding Newlands Test.

• SCORECARD: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test

IMAGE: Marques Ackerman plays a shot on Day 1 of the third and final Test against Australia at Newlands on Tuesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Marques Ackerman scored an unbeaten 82 and Aiden Markram made 56 not out as South Africa reached 140 without loss at lunch on the opening day of the third Test at Newlands.

Australia captain Pat Cummins elected to field but his bowlers struggled, while Travis Head dropped a catch off Markram; Steve Smith missed the match with a neck injury as Australia made four changes.

The series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the first Test by 214 runs and South Africa responded with an innings-and-31-run victory; the winner will take the top spot in the Test rankings.

South Africa made a commanding start to the decisive third and final Test against Australia, reaching 140 without loss at lunch on the opening day at Newlands on Tuesday, with opener Marques Ackerman leading the charge with an unbeaten 82.

Ackerman, Markram Punish Australia's Wayward Bowling

IMAGE: Marques Ackerman and Aiden Markram batted aggressively to give South Africa a solid start. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Ackerman, playing only his second Test, and Aiden Markram, who was unbeaten on 56, took full advantage of a good batting surface and loose bowling from the visitors.

Their assured strokeplay left Australia searching for breakthroughs in a crucial contest that will decide the series and the world’s top-ranked Test team.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field, a rare decision at Newlands.

It was only the 12th time a team had chosen to field first in a Test at the venue since 1889. Five of the previous 11 teams to do so went on to win.

The visitors had few opportunities to make inroads during the opening session. Their best chance came when Travis Head dropped a straightforward catch at mid-wicket off Markram, who was batting on 39, against Mitchell Starc’s bowling.

Smith Misses Decider as Australia Make Four Changes

IMAGE: Aiden Markram in action. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Australia were also without key batter Steve Smith, who failed to recover from a neck injury sustained in the second Test.

They made four changes to their playing XI, bringing in Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly and spinner Nathan Lyon.

The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the opening Test in Durban by 214 runs before South Africa bounced back with an innings-and-31-run victory in Gqeberha.

The stakes are high at Newlands, with the winner of the series decider set to claim the number one position in the Test rankings, currently held by Australia.