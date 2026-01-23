HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3rd T20I: Shamar's hat-trick stuns Afghanistan in Dubai

3rd T20I: Shamar's hat-trick stuns Afghanistan in Dubai

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 23, 2026 10:39 IST

Shamar Springer

IMAGE: Shamar Springer took a hat-trick, becoming the third West Indies bowler to do so after Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

A hat-trick from all-rounder Shamar Springer sealed a consolation win for West Indies by 15 runs in their final T20I against Afghanistan at Dubai.

On Thursday, Shamar took a hat-trick, becoming the third West Indies bowler to do so after Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd.

 

Afghanistan has taken the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Afghanistan collapse

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first. West Indies lost their wickets regularly, with half their side gone for 103 runs in 15.5 overs, with skipper Brandon King (47 in 35 balls, with two fours and three sixes) scoring the bulk of the runs.

Spinner Rashid Khan (2/13 in four overs) and pacer Abdollah Ahmadzai (2/30 in four overs) did the most damage.

Matthew Forde (27 in 11 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shamar (16 in nine balls, with three fours) played quick cameos, taking WI to 151/7 in 20 overs.

During the run-chase of 152, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (71 in 58 balls, with eight fours and a six) started strongly with Ibrahim Zadran (28 in 27 balls, with four boundaries), putting on a 72-run stand for the first wicket.

But going ahead, Afghanistan collapsed to 133/8 in 19.2 overs, with Shamar getting a hat-trick in the 19th over, removing Gurbaz, Rashid Khan (0), and Shahidullah (0). Afghanistan ended at 136/8 in 20 overs.

Shamar took four wickets for 20 runs in four overs, with Khary Pierre, Forde, and Ramon Simmonds getting a wicket each too. Shamar took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his fine display with the ball and a cameo with the bat.

Jamieson replaces Milne in New Zealand's T20 WC squad
'Bangladesh players will definitely get security in India'
What Happens If Bangladesh Pull Out Of T20 World Cup?
Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz's fiery ton puts Mumbai on top
Why Shastri feels Abhishek Sharma will light up T20 WC

