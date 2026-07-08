Home  » Cricket » 3rd T20I: Salt blitz powers England to challenging total vs India

3rd T20I: Salt blitz powers England to challenging total vs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V July 08, 2026 00:18 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Phil Salt's explosive 70 and Sam Curran's late surge propelled England to a formidable 201 for 7 against India in the thrilling third T20 International.

Phil Salt

IMAGE: England's Phil Salt hits a six during the third T20I against India in Nottingham on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Phil Salt scored a crucial 70 runs off 44 balls for England.
  • England posted a competitive total of 201 for 7 in the third T20I.
  • Indian pacers Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav took two wickets each.
  • Sam Curran's unbeaten 41 helped England cross the 200-run mark.
  • England recovered strongly, scoring 89 runs in the last 8 overs.

SCORECARD

Phil Salt overcame initial jitters to smash his way to a 44-ball-70 as England posted a competitive 201 for 7 against India in the third T20 International in Nottingham on Tuesday.

The Indian pace unit put up an impressive show with Delhi duo of Harshit Rana (2/40 in 4 overs) and Prince Yadav (2/30 in 4 overs) picking up wickets at crucial junctures but same can't be said about veteran spinners Axar Patel (1/49 in 4 overs) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/35 in 3 overs).

Prince yadav

IMAGE: Prince Yadav celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI
 

England's Strong Finish

All-rounder Sam Curran (41 no off 24 balls) used the long handle to good effect to take England past the 200-run mark. England would be happy with the total considering they were 111 for 4 after 12 overs. The last 8 overs yielded 89 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of India takes the catch to dismiss Jacob Bethell. Photograph: BCCI

Arshdeep Singh bowled an impressive maiden over to Salt first up but India also lost a DRS review.

While Salt looked scratchy, Jos Buttler (36 off 21 balls) was quick to get off the blocks as he got a flurry of boundaries and sixes off Rana and Axar before Prince bowled a perfect yorker first up to castle the veteran.

Salt's Crucial Knock

Harry Brook (16) hit a lofted punch over covers off Prince but the bowler had the last laugh when he mistimed a pull-shot and Abhishek Sharma took a well judged catch at deep mid-wicket boundary.

Once Brook was out, Salt finally picked up the momentum, getting a six off Chakravarthy.

Phil Salt

IMAGE: Phil Salt celebrates his half century. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Salt also took Axar to the cleaners as the stand with Jacob Bethell (13) got them 40 runs in just 3.3 overs before Harshit removed the latter and Tom Banton off successive balls.

Having struggled in the Powerplay, Salt started getting his share of boundaries as he reached 50 off 36 balls -- certainly slow by his high standards.

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Once he reached his half-century, Salt played a pick up pull to dispatch Arshdeep over deep square leg fence and then flicked him for good measure to get a boundary.

In all, he hit seven fours and three sixes and Axar removed him just when he was lining up for a final flourish. But Curran smashed Harshit and Axar to get England to a respectable score.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

england cricketindia crickett20 internationalphil saltsam curran

More From Rediff

Rohit back in nets, sends warning ahead of England ODIs

Rohit back in nets, sends warning ahead of England ODIs
Coach reveals truth behind Sooryavanshi's debut

Coach reveals truth behind Sooryavanshi's debut
Sanju Samson dropped for Zimbabwe T20I series!

Sanju Samson dropped for Zimbabwe T20I series!

Related Stories

England's Salt shines in epic run chase vs West Indies

England's Salt shines in epic run chase vs West Indies

Quick Links

EnglandIndiaPhil SaltSam CurranHarshit RanaT20 InternationalYadavAxar PatelNottinghamJos Buttler

Web Stories

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate
iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets
9 Doctors Who Became Leaders

9 Doctors Who Became Leaders

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026