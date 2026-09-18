3rd T20I: Abhishek's 30-ball masterclass paves way for India's 127-run Afghan demolition

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma blasted a record-breaking 30-ball century, powering India to a massive 221-7 and sparking a total bowling collapse that sealed a 127-run series sweep against Afghanistan.

IMAGE: India players pose with the Friendship Cup after completing a 3-0 series sweep over Afghanistan in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Abhishek Sharma smashed a 30-ball century—the fastest T20I hundred by a full-member nation batter -- eclipsing Rohit Sharma's previous 35-ball Indian record.

Powered by Abhishek's 108 and Sanju Samson's 50, India posted 221-7 after being sent in to bat.

Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy took three wickets each to bowl Afghanistan out for just 94 in 14.1 overs, sealing a 3-0 series sweep.

India look ahead to a one-off T20 against Japan on September 22 before entering the Asian Games.

• SCORECARD

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/X

India opener Abhishek Sharma smashed the fastest Twenty20 International century by a batter from a full-member nation on Thursday, blasting a 30-ball hundred as the hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 127 runs in Delhi to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

The 26-year-old hammered 108 off 34 balls, striking nine fours and 11 sixes before falling to Rashid Khan.

His hundred eclipsed the previous India record of a 35-ball century set by stalwart Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: BCCI/X

India Set a Towering Target

Fellow opener and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson chipped in with 50 off 35 deliveries as India posted 221-7 after Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl.

Afghanistan's reply never took off as the visitors slumped to 47-4 and were eventually bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs.

Captain Ibrahim Zadran was the only Afghanistan batter to cross 20, making 25, while India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismantled the batting lineup with three wickets apiece.

IMAGE: Darwish Rasooli is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI/X

"I feel it's all dependent on my process before every series," Abhishek said.

"It's very particular for me, against who I play and their bowlers, how I'm going to utilise the Powerplay... The way I play, it's very important for the captain and the coach to be on your side.

• Sanju Samson's Mindset Is His Invisible Muscle

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Noor ul Rahman. Photograph: BCCI/X

"You have to get surety. I feel this is because of them as well... It's very simple from day one. I just want to express myself. Just see the ball and hit the ball.

"You can't be sure you'll be doing well all the time, but the culture we've developed in our team is to dominate, and it's been going well so far."

India's T20 Dominance Continues

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma hit nine boundaries and eleven sixes in his 34-ball 108. Photograph: BCCI/X

India had already wrapped up the series with a seven-wicket victory in the second T20 on Tuesday, having opened the contest with another convincing seven-wicket win on Sunday.

"Definitely disappointed," Zadran said. "We improved a little bit in the powerplay. Totally happy with the intent...

"Yes, we will struggle a little bit in one or two series, but with time we will improve. If we don't have intent, it is really hard to beat international teams.

• Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit's T20I century record

IMAGE: Yash Thakur celebrates the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran. Photograph: BCCI/X

"We need to play more games and more series, especially against the biggest teams. That's how we can improve."

India next face Japan in a one-off T20 on September 22 before beginning their Asian Games campaign at the quarterfinal stage six days later.