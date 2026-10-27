3rd T20I: Abhishek-Sooryavanshi Powerplay blitz leaves Shreyas Iyer awestruck

'Absolutely stunning. It was pleasing to see. Even when I went out to bat it was seaming, Sanju and me were like, how did they manage to score so much.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi combined to hit 15 sixes and 13 boundaries in the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Captain Shreyas Iyer lauded Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their blistering batting, which powered India to a six-wicket win over New Zealand and an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Shreyas said India altered their bowling plans after recognising New Zealand's scoring patterns, opting for wide yorkers to restrict the hosts to below 200.

New Zealand captain Matt Santner acknowledged India's aggressive approach, admitting it was difficult to defend against batters who capitalised on the conditions and handled the spinners effectively during the Powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed a stunning assault on New Zealand, powering India to a six-wicket win in Wellington on Tuesday with a 133-run opening stand and sealing the five-match T20I series 3-0.

Captain Shreyas Iyer was effusive in his praise for the marauding duo.

"Absolutely stunning. It was pleasing to see. Even when I went out to bat it was seaming, Sanju and me were like, how did they manage to score so much," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

"The way they played today was exceptional. It was amazing the way the lads pulled up to this occasion, mind-boggling."

Iyer said India had to adapt their bowling plans after realising the extent to which the batters were capitalising on anything pitched up or delivered on a hard length.

"After 10 overs I realized that anything half volley or hard length it was going into the stands so we were looking to bowl wide yorkers. Our plan was to restrict them under 200," he said.

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'Tough to stop India'

New Zealand captain Matt Santner acknowledged the difficulty of containing India's aggressive batting, saying the visitors had shown how to make the most of the conditions.

"We've seen it in the IPL and obviously we are seeing it here in New Zealand (the way India batted). To get 200 on a wicket like that was nice. Reasonably happy," Santner said.

"They showed how to bat. Guys who have gone in have kicked on, it's pretty tough to defend against these guys."

Santner added there was some assistance for the seamers, but India's batters handled the spinners particularly well during the Powerplay.