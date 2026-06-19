3rd ODI vs Afg: Rahul to bat down the order, Arshdeep could be rested: Ten Doeschate

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to open alongside skipper Shubman Gill in the third ODI against Afghanistan, while KL Rahul is set to retain his role in the middle order.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal has featured in five ODIs, scoring 175 runs at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 84.95. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ryan ten Doeschate said Yashasvi Jaiswal will likely get another chance at the top of the order, while KL Rahul will continue batting in the middle order.

India are expected to rotate players for the third ODI against Afghanistan after securing the series, with Arshdeep Singh among those who could be rested.

The assistant coach lauded Ishan Kishan's versatility, identified Nitish Reddy as a potential successor to Hardik Pandya's role, and praised India's growing pool of fast bowlers.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday confirmed that KL Rahul will continue to bat down the order, and in the immediacy Yashasvi Jaiswal will be paired with Rohit Sharma in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday.

The extended time Jaiswal and Rohit batted during an optional net session at Chepauk on Friday further validated Ten Doeschate's words.

Jaiswal Set for Another Opportunity at the Top

"The versatility of the batting line-up is fantastic. I don't think it (Rahul batting up the order) is a consideration. We want to have a good look at Yashasvi as well. Obviously, he didn't get around to scoring the last game, so, he will probably get another go," Ten Doeschate told the pre-match press conference.

"So I would imagine five batters plus Nitish Reddy and Washington. Nitish is obviously one of the batters, so, we don't make a change in the top three from the last game," he added.

But the former Netherlands international said a few others like pacer Arshdeep Singh could be rested for this game, as India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India to Rotate Players After Sealing Series

IMAGE: Young pacer Gurnoor Brar, who picked up six wickets in two games at an average of 14.50, has been the find of the series for India. Photograph: BCCI

"We will be making a few changes from the first two games. I think part of the brief coming into the series was we wanted to try a few different combinations and give everyone a fair share of games."

"If someone like Arshdeep does very well in the first two games, he can take a rest tomorrow. The same point is applicable to some of the batsmen," he said.

Arshdeep's likely replacement could be Nitish Reddy who was rested in last game. Harshit Rana who just joined the squad may not be straightaway drafted in.

Ten Doeschate said skipper Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are good to go despite batting for a long duration under harsh sun during the second match at Lucknow.

"Shubman... obviously, it was just the heat the other day and he didn't come onto the field. As far as I know, he was absolutely fine up there. He was just cramping his calves a little bit. Ishaan on the shoulder, and now he's fine."

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Ten Doeschate Backs Ishan Kishan

Ten Doeschate said Kishan has progressed well from a slam-bang T20 batter to an ODI batter who could pace the innings to a nicety.

"I think with Ishan, the only concern was ever could he transform himself from a T20 specialist into a 50-odd player, potentially even a red-ball player. I think he showed that the other night.

"By nature, he's very aggressive and we still feel there's space for that in this team. You do have some solid batters around him if you include them in the team. With Shubman and Virat, you have two of the more classical guys, who are going to bat through the innings.

"He (Kishan) is a very versatile player. He can bat on top of the order, he can bat in the middle and obviously the fact that he's a top gloveman as well."

Ten Doeschate said Kishan has ticked a lot of right boxes of late.

"If you look at squad composition, he's someone who obviously stands out with the highest performance and the pressure in the T20 World Cup and how he stepped into this team and played a crucial role out there.

"I think he ticks a lot of boxes and so on. Like I said, purely for versatility is something you want in your squad," he explained.

The assistant coach expressed satisfaction over how all-rounders have shaped up in the last few months in white ball cricket for India.

Nitish has shown why he is important for this team

He singled out Nitish Reddy for his all-round development.

"I would still say the majority of these guys are bowling all-rounders. When Hardik's fit, he obviously wins a different tournament because he's such a strong batter, such a strong finisher. That sort of role is difficult to find a finisher who can give you runs as well.

"Like I said with Nitish, for the last 18 months he's shown glimpses of how important he can be to this team, particularly in this format. I feel his body's getting stronger and I sort of feel he is the natural successor or backup to Hardik.

"But certainly nice to see these other guys chipping in and working on their games, - Dube and Harshit etc. The fact that we feel we've got guys who can hold the bat and obviously looking forward to the next 14-15 months, that is going to be very important, especially in South Africa when you want to play three proper out-and-out seamers," he elaborated.

In that context, Doeschate remained a satisfied man seeing a strong second string pace battery behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, both of whom are not playing this series.

"It's fantastic. Like I say, one of the big things when this coaching staff started was always going to be the transition of the bowlers, particularly with guys like Shami not playing anymore. This week or a couple of weeks ago when we got together in Chandigarh to see those three young guys coming in fold, it was literally like a Wow moment.

"The way Gurnoor (Brar) has bowled in his first two games, to see a young Indian pacer hit 147, 148, it's like, I'm sure you guys are all excited as we are. Obviously the T20 was a big lead up for the next 15 months and to balance the experience that this team has," he added.

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