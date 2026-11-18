Ben Duckett's blistering 133 powered England to 328 before Australia folded for 231, handing Harry Brook's side a commanding 97-run victory and a 2-1 ODI series triumph.

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett celebrates his century against Australia in the third One-Day International in Hobart on Wednesday. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points Ben Duckett capitalised on two dropped chances to hammer 133 off 115 balls, powering England to 328 all out in the series-deciding third ODI in Hobart.

Tom Banton contributed 44 while Will Jacks smashed 59 down the order, helping England recover from a middle-order wobble and post a formidable total.

Australia collapsed to 34-3 early in their chase before Marnus Renshaw (55) and Alex Carey (37) offered resistance, but the hosts were eventually bowled out for 231.

Sonny Baker claimed four wickets and Liam Dawson took three as England secured a commanding 97-run victory.

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Ben Duckett struck a blazing hundred as England thumped Australia by 97 runs in the deciding third one-day international in Hobart on Wednesday, sealing a 2-1 series victory.

After England captain Harry Brook elected to bat, Duckett capitalised on a couple of reprieves to smash 133 and help his team to 328 all out in 48.3 overs at the Bellerive Oval.

Australia Crumble Under Pressure

Jack Edwards (4-31) and Matt Renshaw (3-51) reined in England, but Australia, chasing a record target at the ground, folded for 231 inside 47 overs in what proved a forgettable day for the home side currently battling the aftermath of the 2018 'Sandpapergate' scandal.

Duckett and Tom Banton (44) put on an opening stand of 74 before being separated in the ninth over.

Banton looked the more fluent of the two, but fortune favoured Duckett.

Duckett was first let off when his drive burst through the grasp of bowler Spencer Johnson.

He was dropped again when he pulled Mahli Beardman and Alex Carey floored the chance at square leg.

Banton fell short of his fifty, and Joe Root and Brook soon departed, but Duckett soldiered on to keep England on course for a big total.

He hit Beardman for three consecutive fours and reached his seventh ODI hundred with a single off Cooper Connolly.

Renshaw eventually ended Duckett's innings when the opener went for a slog sweep, and Josh Inglis pouched the top edge. Duckett's 115-ball knock included 15 fours and three sixes.

Jacks Provides Late Fireworks

Will Jacks made 59 at number seven before becoming the last English batter out, with nine deliveries left in the innings.

Australia faltered early, losing both openers inside 10 balls.

Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh both fell to catches in the slips, and the hosts slumped to 34-3 in the eighth over when Inglis was caught behind off Sonny Baker (4-45).

Renshaw, Carey Resistance Ends

Renshaw (55) and Carey (37) combined to try to put Australia's chase back on track, but another collapse was lurking.

Renshaw departed with a return catch to Liam Dawson (3-42), and Carey was run out after a slip.

Cameron Green left the field with a bloodied lip after being struck on the helmet by an Atkinson bouncer.

Oliver Peake, the concussion substitute for Green, managed five.

Edwards (31) decided not to go down without a fight but it proved too little, too late.

The teams will clash in a five-match Twenty20 series, beginning in Melbourne on Saturday.