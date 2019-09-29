News
3rd India-South Africa women's T20I washed out

September 29, 2019 21:22 IST

Covers laid on the pitch before the 3rd T201 between India and South Africa in Surat on Sunday

IMAGE: Covers laid on the pitch before the 3rd T201 between India and South Africa in Surat on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

The third women's Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in Surat, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour on Sunday.

Persistent rain meant even the toss could not take place. The game was supposed to start at 7 pm local time but after inspecting the conditions at 7:30 pm, the umpires decided to call off the game.

 

This is the second consecutive match in the series which has been washed out. The second T20 was also abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

The hosts managed to defend 130 in the series opener with spinner Deepti Sharma producing a match-winning effort, ending with phenomenal figures of three for eight in four overs including three maidens.

The fourth T20 will be played in Surat on Tuesday.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved.
