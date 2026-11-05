'38 never looked this fit': Kohli gets birthday love

Indian cricketing legends and fans alike are celebrating batting icon Virat Kohli's 38th birthday, acknowledging his enduring passion, remarkable career milestones, and recent stellar performance on the field.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli received warm birthday wishes from former and current teammates as he turned 38. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Virat Kohli celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, receiving widespread wishes from the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Kohli marked his birthday with a 51-ball 74 in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday.

He also enters his 19th year in international cricket, a career filled with significant achievements.

Cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, Manoj Tiwary, Munaf Patel, and Dinesh Karthik posted heartfelt messages.

The Indian cricketing fraternity took to social media, extending birthday wishes to batting icon Virat Kohli on his 38th birthday.

Virat turned 38 on Thursday, celebrating his birthday in style with a 51-ball 74 in a chase of 143 in the rain-curtailed first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday. Virat, 38, also enters the 19th year of his illustrious international cricket career, which has witnessed highs, lows, records, milestones and plot twists befitting a movie.

Cricketers Share Heartfelt Birthday Messages

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan posted on X, hailing his long-time teammate's "passion, hunger and love for the game".

"Happy Birthday, @imVkohli! Your passion, hunger and love for the game continue to inspire millions. Have a fantastic year ahead, bro!," posted Dhawan.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina posted a heartwarming note for Virat, saying that for him, watching him bat is "pure joy" and "from breathtaking cover drives to unforgettable run chases, he has given cricket fans countless memories and emotions."

"Happy Birthday, King Kohli! From breathtaking cover drives to unforgettable run chases, you’ve given cricket fans countless memories and emotions. Your passion, fighting spirit and hunger to win make you truly special. For me, watching you bat is pure joy. Keep inspiring, keep conquering and keep making India proud! Once a King, Always a King! @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli," posted Raina.

Tributes From Teammates And Former Stars

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also posted an Instagram story wishing "many many happy returns of the day" to the batting superstar.

Former Indian and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary also hailed Virat's success on the field, urging him to "keep inspiring generations with your hunger, passion and unmatched commitment to the game."

"Happy Birthday, Virat! Some partnerships are remembered for the runs we scored, but the special ones are remembered for the memories they create. This picture takes me back to our partnership against the West Indies — sharing the crease, building a partnership and experiencing those special moments on the field. Keep inspiring generations with your hunger, passion and unmatched commitment to the game. Wishing you many more years of success and greatness. #ViratKohli," posted Manoj.

Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel also posted, "Happy Birthday @imVkohli Wishing you healthy life ahead. Khush raho Abad raho #ViratKohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli".

Former Indian batter and Virat's RCB teammate Dinesh Karthik also posted, "Same fire, every single year. 38 never looked this fit, Happy birthday, Virat @virat.kohli."