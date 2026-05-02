3 Wickets, 12 Dot Balls: RR Had No Answers To Starc

Mitchell Starc's stellar return to the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, marked by crucial wickets and tight bowling, propelled his team to victory and underscored the enduring importance of quality bowling in T20 cricket.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc's impactful spell reinforced his value to the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mitchell Starc's return to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 saw him take three crucial wickets against Rajasthan Royals.

Starc's performance included twelve dot balls, effectively strangling Royals' momentum.

Royals' batting lineup crumbled under the pressure applied by Starc and Delhi's bowling attack.

There's a different kind of pressure that comes with facing Mitchell Starc. It starts even before he runs in -- just the sight of him holding the ball is enough to put batters on edge.

In his first outing of IPL 2026 for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals, Starc showed exactly why he carries that reputation.

The Australian left-arm speedster had been absent for more than three months, nursing his fitness back to match-readiness. He had not bowled at a batter until just three nights before this game. By any reasonable standard, rustiness was expected.

What was delivered instead was a masterclass in big-match temperament and raw, unrelenting skill: Four overs, three wickets, twelve dot balls, and a performance that immediately tilted the contest in Delhi's favour.

Starc's Game-Changing Third Ball

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal with a caught-and-bowled effort. Photograph: BCCI

Retired West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, speaking on ESPNcricinfo ahead of the game, cautioned against expecting another easy outing for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi, who has already scored over 400 runs in IPL 2026, has looked fearless against most attacks so far. But Bishop pointed out that facing Mitchell Starc is a different challenge altogether, with the Delhi Capitals quick likely to come in with far more planning and intensity.

When Royals Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi walked out to face a fired-up Starc. The youngsters, as always, showed no hesitation. But it was Jaiswal who struck first -- picking Starc's opening delivery and sending it soaring for a huge six.

The crowd erupted as the innings began with immediate intent.

A good, controlled second ball from Starc, probing the outside edge early. The 36 year old's response on the third ball was the defining moment of Delhi Capitals' evening. A full toss arrowing in around the waist. Jaiswal, perhaps still riding the confidence of that previous six, was caught on the back foot -- literally. He moved back marginally, was cramped by the pace and could only drive the ball high on the bat's face.

The ball lobbed gently in the air and Starc himself completed a caught-and-bowled to remove the dangerous opener for six off three balls.

It was Starc's third ball in IPL 2026. It was, quite simply, instant impact.

With Jaiswal back in the pavilion, Starc's colleague Kyle Jamieson stepped up in the following over to send Sooryavanshi -- the tournament's most feared young batter back to the dressing room as well.

Within the space of two overs, Royals had lost both their most explosive batting threats. The platform they had hoped to construct from the top of the order had crumbled almost before it was laid. Starc, with his first wicket, had set the tone for everything that followed.

Ruthless Bowling Display in the 17th Over

Royals Captain Riyan Parag had fought magnificently during the middle overs, building a brilliant knock of 90 off 50 balls. With eight balls to go before the final four overs, a century was well within reach and Parag looked set to drag his side towards a total that could be defended. Ravindra Jadeja had just struck Starc for a boundary in the 17th over, briefly suggesting that the big left-armer might be taken apart.

Starc's response was cold, precise and utterly merciless. On the very next delivery, a clever slower ball, short and outside off -- Jadeja jumped at it looking to play fine but the lack of pace destroyed his timing. The ball went straight to Ashutosh Sharma at backward point. Jadeja, caught for 20, had fallen into the trap perfectly.

Parag followed two balls later. Starc, back to pace, the ball climbed more sharply than Parag anticipated, cramping him on the drive. It looped into the air and landed safely in the hands of Axar Patel running in from extra cover. Parag's magnificent innings ended nine runs short of a century -- shattered, as the commentary noted, by Starc's brilliance in a single over.

What Starc's Return Means for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals moved to sixth on the points table following this win, ending a run of three consecutive defeats. While the result was a team effort, Starc's figures of three wickets across four overs -- including 12 dot balls that strangled Rajasthan's momentum at crucial junctures were the spine around which the victory was built.

For the Royals, the defeat will prompt serious reflection. But on this night, many of their problems were created and amplified by one man bowling at his very best.

DC Bowling Coach Munaf Patel underlined a simple but strong belief about T20 cricket in today's run-heavy era.

With scores often soaring past 200, the retired India pacer said the balance still tilts towards bowlers over a tournament.

'A match can be won by batters, but a tournament is won by bowlers. Batters can win you a game, but if you don't bowl well, you cannot win a tournament,' Munaf said.

The message from the DC camp was echoed in different words across the league.

Coaches and analysts continue to stress that while batters set up games, it is bowlers who control tournaments -- especially in the PowerPlay and at the death.

Teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown how impactful PowerPlay bowling can be, with spells from bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood setting up matches by striking early.

As RCB Coach Andy Flower put it, modern T20 cricket may look like a batter's game, but 'it's still the bowlers who decide how far a team goes in a tournament.'

After missing the early part of IPL 2026 due to elbow and shoulder issues, Starc finally returned to action and looked right back in rhythm.

By the time he walked off the field in Delhi, he had done exactly what the team asked of him and more -- delivering a performance that reminded everyone why he was such a key signing in the first place.

Starc himself was measured and composed about his return. 'Nice to get the cobwebs out,' he said post-match. 'Good to get some running in the legs, get some training in. Nice return.'