2nd Youth Test: Raichandani, Venkata shine as India edge closer to victory vs Sri Lanka

Opener Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani's second century of the series propelled India U-19 into a dominant position against Sri Lanka U-19 on day three of the second Youth Test.

IMAGE: Lakshya Raichandani continued his fine form with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 100 on Day 3 of the second Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19 in Colombo on Wednesday. Photograph: X

Key Points Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani scored an unbeaten 100, his second century of the series, for India U-19.

India U-19 declared their second innings at 208 for three, setting Sri Lanka U-19 an improbable target of 472.

Sri Lanka U-19 finished day three at 155-4, with Senuja Wekunagoda and Vimath Dinsara showing resistance.

Manal Chauhan contributed an unbeaten 51 in India's second innings, building on his first-innings century.

India U-19 had amassed 411 in their first innings, establishing a significant lead in the Youth Test.

Opener Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani struck his second hundred of the series to consolidate India U-19's strong position on day three of the second Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19 in Colombo on Wednesday.

India U-19's Dominant Performance

Raichandani, who had scored a double hundred in the drawn series opener, made an unbeaten 100 off 116 balls as India U-19 declared their second innings at 208 for three after bowling out the home team for 148 earlier in the day.

Manal Chauhan, centurion in the first innings, made an unbeaten 51 off 46 balls.

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Sri Lanka U-19 had resumed the day at 122 for eight after an impressive outing from the Indian bowlers on day two.

Chasing an improbable 472, Sri Lanka U-19 were 155-4 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3.

After Chiguripati Venkata ran through the Sri Lanka top-order, the hosts recovered via Senuja Wekunagoda (64 off 52) and captain Vimath Dinsara (55 batting off 91).

India U-19 had amassed 411 in the first innings.