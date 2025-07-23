2nd Youth Test: England dominate despite Malhotra ton







IMAGE: India's captain Ayush Mhatre scored 102 of 115 balls, 32 off 43 balls, and 80 off 90 balls in three innings in the first two Youth Tests against England. Photograph: Reuters

Vihaan Malhotra made a fluent hundred but India U-19 batters caved in against left-arm spinner Ralphie Albert as England gained upper hand after Day 3 of the second four-day Youth Test in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Malhotra (120 off 123 balls) and Ayush Mhatre (80 off 90 balls) fought well for India but they were bowled out for 279 in the first dig to concede an innings lead of 30 runs.

England were 93 for no loss in their second innings for an overall lead of 123 runs at close. Adam Thomas (50 batting) and BJ Dawkins (42 batting) were at the crease.

However, India, resuming at 51 for one, looked set to gain a substantial advantage when Malhotra and Mhatre aded 133 runs for the second wicket in a little over 24 overs.

India were 170 for 1 at that stage but the dismissal of Mhatre changed the complexion of the game as England, led by left-arm spinner Albert (6-53), put the visitors under considerable pressure.

India made a brief comeback into the game through a 61-run alliance for the fifth wicket stand between Malhotra and Harvansh Panglia (28).

But from that point, Albert ripped through Indian line-up as they lost the last six wickets for a mere 37 runs.

Brief scores: England U-19: 309 all out and 93 for no loss in 25 overs vs India U-19: 279 all out in 58.1 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 120, Ayush Mhatre 80; Ralphie Albert 6-53).