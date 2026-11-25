Wiaan Mulder's maiden seven-wicket haul powered South Africa to an innings-and-219-run victory over Bangladesh, sealing a 2-0 series sweep and strengthening their position atop the World Test Championship standings.

IMAGE: South Africa sealed victory against Bangladesh inside three days and strengthened their position atop the World Test Championship standings. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Wiaan Mulder claimed a career-best 7-31 to help South Africa crush Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs on the third day and clinch the series 2-0.

Mulder, who scored a century in South Africa's first innings total of 494-7, registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184.

Bangladesh, dismissed for 91 in their first innings, briefly threatened resistance with a 58-run opening stand before losing three wickets for 20 runs.

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder ripped through the Bangladesh line-up with a seven-wicket haul to secure a comprehensive victory by an innings and 219 runs before tea on the third day on Wednesday and take the series 2-0.

Mulder, who scored a century on Tuesday before South Africa declared on 494-7, took his first five-wicket Test haul and ended with figures of 7-31 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184.

The visitors were dismissed for 91 first time round and the game ended inside three days, consolidating South Africa’s place at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

Bangladesh went into bat under cloudy skies on Wednesday as the hosts declared overnight with a 403-run lead.

Bangladesh Crumble After Promising Start

The visitors, who lost the first Test by nine wickets, showed early resistance as they put on a 58-run opening wicket partnership but lost three wickets for 20 runs and were 109-3 at lunch.

Tanzid Hasan (29) feathered a sweep shot behind for Mulder to take the first wicket and he was quickly followed by Mominul Haque, who lasted five balls without scoring as he gloved a ball down the leg side off Mulder

Opener Mahfijul Islam was LBW to Marco Jansen for 38 after failing to offer a shot.

Hridoy, Shanto Offer Brief Fight

After lunch, Towhid Hridoy hit a brisk 41 off 33 balls before pushing a shortish delivery from Kagiso Rabada to gully.

Mulder bowled Litton Das for 15 and two overs later had the ball swinging to take out Jakir Ali’s wicket and Shoriful Islam next ball.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 34 but got a thin edge off Mulder to the keeper and Taskin Ahmed was the next Mulder victim, clean bowled for 10.

The final wicket fell when Mulder caught Khaled Ahmed on the boundary off Jansen.