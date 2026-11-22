South Africa have recalled Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje for the second Bangladesh Test, with injured Temba Bavuma and Dane Paterson making way as Aiden Markram targets series victory.

IMAGE: Tony de Zorzi last played a Test match for South Africa against India in November 2025. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Key Points South Africa have brought in batter Tony de Zorzi and fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the second Test against Bangladesh in Centurion.

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram expects the Centurion surface to offer increasing pace and bounce as the match progresses.

South Africa, who won the opening Test by nine wickets, are wary of Bangladesh's batting threat after the visitors stretched the contest to the fifth day.

South Africa have made two changes to their starting XI for the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Centurion on Monday, with batter Tony de Zorzi and fast bowler Anrich Nortje included as the home side seek to win the series.

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram confirmed the team on Sunday with De Zorzi included in place of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who has a calf injury.

Nortje comes into the side for Dane Paterson.

South Africa won the first Test by nine wickets, strengthening their position at the top of the World Test Championship table as they look to defend the title they claimed against Australia at Lord’s last year.

Markram Backs Centurion Pitch

Markram said the wicket looks as though it will have pace and bounce as the game goes on.

"This looks like a pretty typical Centurion wicket," he said.

"Generally, it can start off on the slower side and it just quickens up throughout the game.

"It's known for a bit of pace and bounce, but also known as a venue where you can score big runs if you get in."

Markram has stood in for Bavuma before and said the way the team operates will make it easy for him to do so again.

"We've worked really well, to be honest," he said.

"Temba is still going to be around this week, so I think it's quite a smooth transition, if there even is a transition.

"Shuks (coach Shukri Conrad) is obviously really strong in his ways as well, and from my point of view, it's just about trying to carry those good things forward and trying to get a pulse of the game as quickly as you can, assessing conditions as quickly as you can and coming up with plans from there."

South Africa Wary of Bangladesh Threat

Bangladesh scored 400 in their first innings at The Wanderers and took the Test to the fifth day. Markram praised their application and expects more of the same at Centurion.

"They batted well. They made 400 in the first innings, and first-innings runs, especially of that amount, will keep you in the game for quite a long period of time," he said.