Home  » Cricket » 2nd Test: South Africa crush Pakistan; level series

2nd Test: South Africa crush Pakistan; level series

October 23, 2025 13:02 IST

South Africa

IMAGE: South Africa sweep to a comfortable victory over Pakistan. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSA/X

South Africa romped to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan on the fourth day of the second Test on Thursday, claiming victory before lunch to level the two-match series.

The home side were dismissed cheaply in the opening hour, collapsing from 94-4 overnight to be all out for 138.

 

South Africa then took 12.3 overs to reach the 68-run target with captain Aiden Markram scoring 42 before being trapped leg before wicket by Noman Ali four runs from victory.

Tristan Stubbs was caught in the slips in the same over without scoring, leaving Ryan Rickelton (25 not out) and Tony de Zorzi, who did not face a ball, to complete the job.

Source: REUTERS
