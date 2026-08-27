2nd Test: Gill declares 'Test cricket won' after Sri Lanka's gritty fightback

Shubman Gill hailed Sri Lanka’s gritty resistance after Sonal Dinusha’s second century forced India to settle for a draw in the second Test.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal, who aggregated 328 runs from three innings at an average of 109.33, was adjudged player of the series. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill said "Test cricket won" after Sri Lanka fought back to draw the second Test through Sonal Dinusha’s second century of the match.

India dominated much of the contest but could not force victory after Sri Lanka batted for 154 overs in the second innings.

Player of the Series Devdutt Padikkal said India wanted to win but acknowledged the young side had valuable lessons to take from the match.

Player of the Match Sonal credited his preparation, coaching staff, family and lower-order batters for helping him score twin centuries.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva praised the selectors and coach for backing young talent, while Gill backed spinner Manav Suthar for India’s future.

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India skipper Shubman Gill reckoned "Test cricket won" after Sri Lanka produced a stirring rearguard action to help the hosts to a draw in the second match, with Sonal Dinusha's second century of the game denying the visitors victory.

Sonal's Second Century Frustrates India

India dominated large stretches of the contest and were in a commanding position to force a result, but Sonal stood firm in the second innings, producing another resolute hundred to help Sri Lanka survive 154 overs and walk away with a draw that felt no less than a win for the visitors.

"We fielded for about 150 overs, we did everything that we can. I don't think we could have done anything differently. Keeping the weather in mind, we could talk about these things (enforcing follow-on) only in hindsight.

"You take the best decision you can in the moment and something didn't go our way. But it was a brilliant game and I think Test cricket won today," Gill said after the match in Colombo on Thursday.

"A lot of positives for us, learning from the opposition. The way they came back, it was tremendous to see. I don't think we could have done things differently. They bowled brilliantly in this game."

India's young batting group had its moments, with Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul among the performers, while Gill also praised the bowlers for their efforts.

Padikkal Sees Lessons for India’s Young Batting Group

Padikkal, who was named Player of the Series, admitted India would have preferred to finish with a win but said the team had plenty to learn from the contest.

"Would have been better if we won this game. It was quite similar to be honest, it was slow here as well. It takes a lot of clarity, you need to have clear plans," he said.

"You always want to play and represent your country. I am happy to score runs, doesn't matter at which position I score those runs . It's important that the team wins. A lot of work to do, it's a young side, everyone is really hungry. I am sure we will continue to improve."

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Sonal Credits Preparation, Family for Twin Tons

For Sonal, named Player of the Match, the twin-century outing was a reward for preparation and perseverance, with the batter also crediting the lower order for helping him get across the line.

"I tried to do my best, and play according to the situation. I wanted to get runs for the team, I am really happy that I was able to do that. Getting runs against India is pleasure," he said.

"I should mention who helped me get runs. I want to mention the coaching staff, my family. I did some quality sessions, that's why I got those runs. I would like to mention the tailenders, they helped me to get runs."

Dhananjaya Welcomes Emergence of New Talent

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva credited the team's selectors and coach for backing young talent, with Sonal's emergence providing a welcome headache for the side.

"It's all about finding the talent, I think the selectors and coach gave me that opportunity. That's a good headache," he said.

Dhananjaya, however, felt he could have contributed more himself, adding: "Maybe in the second innings in Galle, I could have batted longer."

Gill backed spinner Manav Suthar to play a key role in India's future, saying: "How well he releases the ball, I think he's going to be crucial for us in the upcoming years."

• Sonal Dinusha Makes History With Three Centuries