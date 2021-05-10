News
2nd Test: Shaheen stars in Pakistan's big win over Zimbabwe

2nd Test: Shaheen stars in Pakistan's big win over Zimbabwe

May 10, 2021 15:44 IST
Shaheen Shah Afridi picked his career-best five-wicket haul to guide Pakistan to victory

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi picked his career-best five-wicket haul to guide Pakistan to victory. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Seamer Shaheen Afridi took a career best five for 52 as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs early on the fourth day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Pakistan needed just one wicket at the start of the day and it took a little over 20 minutes for Shaheen to induce an edge from Luke Jongwe (37) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, wrapping up the contest as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 231 in their second innings.

 

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs and have now completed a comprehensive series victory, which followed limited overs success in South Africa.

The tourists had elected to bat and posted a massive 510 for eight declared, boosted by a maiden double-ton for opener Abid Ali, who spent almost 11 hours at the crease for his 215.

Seamer Hasan Ali claimed 5-27 in Zimbabwe’s reply, skittling the home side for 132, before Nauman Ali (5-86) and Shaheen did the damage with the ball in the follow-on innings, claiming all the wickets to fall.

Only Regis Chakabva (80) and stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor (49) offered much resistance to the Pakistan victory charge, with most of the damage done on the third day when the visitors picked up 15 wickets.

© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
