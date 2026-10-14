2nd Test, SA vs Aus: Gibbs Urges Proteas to Drop Verreynne, Bring in Ackerman

Following South Africa's defeat in the 1st Test in Durban on Tuesday, October 13, Herschelle Gibbs wants Kagiso Rabada back, Marques Ackerman included and Ryan Rickelton moved down the order to keep wickets in the 2nd Test in Gqeberha

IMAGE: Lone fighter, Aiden Markram comfortably handled the Australia attack on a placid pitch before falling for 75 off 237 balls on Day 5 of the opening Test in Durban. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Herschelle Gibbs has advocated for strong squad changes for South Africa's 2nd Test against Australia after their defeat in Durban.

Gibbs suggests bringing in Kagiso Rabada for spinner Simon Harmer, forming a pace trio with Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje.

He also proposed shifting Ryan Rickelton down the order to keep wickets and dropping Kyle Verreynne for uncapped Marques Ackerman.

South Africa suffered a significant loss in the first Test, failing to chase 421 runs, with their batting line-up struggling against Australian pacers.

Verreynne and Rickelton have both been in a lean patch, with neither scoring a fifty-plus score in recent Tests.

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs said the Proteas need to take strong decisions in the squad changes for the 2nd Test against Australia in Gqeberha.

Gibbs revealed the changes he would make for the second home Test, with Kagiso Rabada coming in and Ryan Rickelton shifting down the order and keeping wickets.

Proteas' First Test Defeat

Proteas' World Test Championship (WTC) winning-skipper Temba Bavuma suffered his first defeat after a run of 12 Tests unbeaten when South Africa failed to chase down a gigantic total of 421 runs at Durban. Matt Renshaw starred for the visitors with both bat and ball. He first, tired out the Proteas bowlers with his stubborn determination and ability at the crease with a century in the first innings and a half ton in the 2nd essay. He also picked two wickets during South Africa's 2nd innings, to effect a convincing win.

The Proteas batting stood exposed in front of the Aussie pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, while feeling the absence of Rabada, who continues to strive towards full fitness and recovery from the hamstring injury which ruled him out of competitive cricket after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gibbs' Proposed Changes

Posting on X, Gibbs called for Kagiso replacing spinner Simon Harmer, so as to form a pace trio with Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (a pace option) and spinner Keshav Maharaj being the other two bowlers. He also called for Rickelton, who posted single-digit scores at Durban, to be shifted down the order and to be made the wicketkeeper. The explosive hitter also called for wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to be dropped in favour of uncapped middle-order batter Marques Ackerman. "Kg comes in harmer , so 3 quicks plus mulder and Maharaj. Ackerman in for Verreynner and ricks shifts down and keeps. No dramas," he posted on X.

Player Performance and Statistics

Verreynne has been having a lean patch, having gone without a fifty-plus score in his eight Tests after a century against Pakistan in Cape Town in January last year. Since then, he has managed just 220 runs in 13 innings, averaging just 20. In first-class cricket, Ackerman has scored 5,986 runs in 85 matches at an average of 48.66, including 16 centuries and 31 fifties in 134 innings, with best score of 256.

Rickelton has also not managed a score of fifty-plus since his 71 against Pakistan in Lahore in October last year. His knocks of 259 against Pakistan at Cape Town and this 71-run knock at Lahore have done the heavy lifting for Rickelton being the only fifty-plus scores for him as an opener across 12 Tests. During the chase of 421 runs, Aiden Markram (75) was the lone fighter as Proteas got skittled out for 206 runs with Josh Hazlewood running riot on the line-up with a six-wicket haul.