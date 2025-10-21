Maharaj, Stubbs keep SA in the contest vs Pakistan

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj bagged a seven-wicket haul to bowl Pakistan out for 333 in their first innings of the second Test, in Rawalpindi, on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

● SCORECARD

South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten 68 to steer his side to 185-4 at stumps on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan on Tuesday, but two late wickets saw the hosts keep a firm grip on the contest.

The usually swashbuckling Stubbs produced a circumspect innings, featuring in a 113-run partnership with Tony de Zorzi as South Africa looked to haul in Pakistan’s first innings score of 333.

South Africa still trail by 148 runs with Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne (10 not out) to resume at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Stubbs had been promoted back to No. 3 in South Africa's batting lineup after a poor run in the middle order and looked to take the chance to reaffirm his place in the team after speculation he might be dropped after last week's first Test defeat in Lahore.

He showed a patient approach, reaching his 50 in 149 balls with a six over the bowler’s head being one of the few extravagant strokes in his innings.

De Zorzi was the only player to score a century in the first Test, which Pakistan won by 93 runs, and confirmed a return to form by scoring 55 off 93 balls before losing his wicket in the last half hour before close.

He was trapped by debutant spinner Asif Aridi, taking his first Test wicket at the age of 38.

Asif, who turns 39 in December, quickly followed it up with the wicket of Dewald Brevis, departing without scoring after a sharp delivery saw him edge to Salman Ali Agha at slip.

Pakistan were dismissed shortly before lunch as South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj posted figures of 7-102 on his return to the side, taking all five Pakistan wickets on Tuesday.

The hosts resumed on 259-5 with Saud Shakeel and Salman extending their sixth wicket partnership to 70 runs before Salman was trapped leg before for 45.

The last four Pakistan wickets fell for 17 runs with Saud (66) caught at slip by captain Aiden Markram as South Africa’s catching showed a marked improvement from Monday when they dropped several good chances.

Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy, who took 11 wickets in the first Test, bowled only four overs, relegated to a back-up role as Maharaj dominated with the ball and emphasised his position as South Africa’s top Test spinner.