HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Maharaj, Stubbs keep SA in the contest vs Pakistan

Maharaj, Stubbs keep SA in the contest vs Pakistan

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 19:29 IST

x

Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj bagged a seven-wicket haul to bowl Pakistan out for 333 in their first innings of the second Test, in Rawalpindi, on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

SCORECARD

South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten 68 to steer his side to 185-4 at stumps on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan on Tuesday, but two late wickets saw the hosts keep a firm grip on the contest.

The usually swashbuckling Stubbs produced a circumspect innings, featuring in a 113-run partnership with Tony de Zorzi as South Africa looked to haul in Pakistan’s first innings score of 333.

South Africa still trail by 148 runs with Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne (10 not out) to resume at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Stubbs had been promoted back to No. 3 in South Africa's batting lineup after a poor run in the middle order and looked to take the chance to reaffirm his place in the team after speculation he might be dropped after last week's first Test defeat in Lahore.

He showed a patient approach, reaching his 50 in 149 balls with a six over the bowler’s head being one of the few extravagant strokes in his innings.

De Zorzi was the only player to score a century in the first Test, which Pakistan won by 93 runs, and confirmed a return to form by scoring 55 off 93 balls before losing his wicket in the last half hour before close.

He was trapped by debutant spinner Asif Aridi, taking his first Test wicket at the age of 38.

Asif, who turns 39 in December, quickly followed it up with the wicket of Dewald Brevis, departing without scoring after a sharp delivery saw him edge to Salman Ali Agha at slip.

Pakistan were dismissed shortly before lunch as South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj posted figures of 7-102 on his return to the side, taking all five Pakistan wickets on Tuesday.

 

The hosts resumed on 259-5 with Saud Shakeel and Salman extending their sixth wicket partnership to 70 runs before Salman was trapped leg before for 45.

The last four Pakistan wickets fell for 17 runs with Saud (66) caught at slip by captain Aiden Markram as South Africa’s catching showed a marked improvement from Monday when they dropped several good chances.

Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy, who took 11 wickets in the first Test, bowled only four overs, relegated to a back-up role as Maharaj dominated with the ball and emphasised his position as South Africa’s top Test spinner.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rizwan sacked! Afridi new Pakistan ODI captain
Rizwan sacked! Afridi new Pakistan ODI captain
'Swing and nip...' Kohli poked before Adelaide ODI
'Swing and nip...' Kohli poked before Adelaide ODI
Focus & balance: Smith reveals how he stays Test-ready
Focus & balance: Smith reveals how he stays Test-ready
Trophy War! Naqvi Adamant; BCCI Seeks ICC Intervention
Trophy War! Naqvi Adamant; BCCI Seeks ICC Intervention
ODI rankings: In-form Mandhana keeps flying high!
ODI rankings: In-form Mandhana keeps flying high!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

Bollywood Divas Shine Bright at Diwali Party2:23

Bollywood Divas Shine Bright at Diwali Party

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha twin in black for Javed Akhtar's Diwali party1:01

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha twin in black...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO