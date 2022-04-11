News
2nd Test: Maharaj, Harmer star thumping win over B'desh

2nd Test: Maharaj, Harmer star thumping win over B'desh

April 11, 2022 16:02 IST
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das

IMAGE: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

South Africa spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took all 10 wickets between them as the hosts crushed dismal Bangladesh by 332 runs to claim the series 2-0 following the completion of the second Test at St George’s Park on Monday.

 

Bangladesh resumed on the fourth morning at 27 for three chasing a venue record 413 but seemed to already have their minds on the flight home as poor shot selections allowed South Africa to skittle them out for 80 in their second innings.

Maharaj took 7-40 and Harmer 3-34 on a wicket that provided prodigious turn but were not unfamiliar conditions for sub-continent side Bangladesh, who will be desperately disappointed with their application.

South Africa won the first Test in Durban by 220 runs, where they bowled Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings.

South Africa started the day with two substitutes in their side after opening batsman Sarel Erwee and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder tested positive for COVID-19 overnight.

The International Cricket Council allows for players to be replaced in the lineup under such conditions and Khaya Zondo was therefore handed his test debut, which lasted all of an hour, while seamer Glenton Stuurman came in for Mulder.

Both teams agreed the tour would not be played in a bio-secure environment to allow players more freedom away from the pitch.

The pair were required as fielders only as South Africa made light work of dismissing the tourists, though Bangladesh were their own worst enemies as they tried to hit themselves out of trouble with disastrous results.

Only Litton Das (27) provided any sort of resistance, though he was stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne as he advanced down the wicket against Maharaj.

Depleted South Africa will be especially pleased with the series win as six of their first team regulars chose to play in the Indian Premier League and were not available.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
