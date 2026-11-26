India need a victory against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch to revive their fading WTC final hopes after squandering a dominant position in Wellington.

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill bats during a training session at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Zealand on November 26, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India head into the Christchurch Test needing a victory to revive their WTC final hopes after failing to finish off New Zealand despite dominating the series opener in Wellington.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel has urged the team to avoid the pressure of WTC calculations and concentrate on playing their best cricket in the second and final Test.

India's batting impressed with six of the top seven scoring half-centuries, while Jasprit Bumrah made an encouraging return, but the bowling attack fell five wickets short of victory.

Denied by a placid wicket and a plucky rearguard from New Zealand in Wellington, India will go for the jugular in the second and final Test knowing a win in Christchurch could inject some life into their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

India's hopes of claiming a top-two spot in the WTC standings suffered a setback in the series opener after they dominated play but were unable to secure the win, leaving them stuck in fourth place.

Shubman Gill's side must win their remaining six Tests, including five at home against Australia, in the current cycle to reach the WTC final next year, though even that might not be enough as they will still require other results to go their way.

Focus on Immediate Challenge

Bowling coach Morne Morkel said it was important the players do not put too much pressure on themselves to reach the WTC final and that they should focus on the second Test against the Black Caps, which begins on Friday.

"All these guys want to play the WTC final, and they will give everything possible to make it," he said on Thursday.

"But realistically, if you are honest about it, it's going to be a challenge. So, after every bad session, we can't get caught up with things we need to do.

"We just need to focus on playing our best cricket, coming up with solution, and from there, take it forward."

Batting Firepower and Bumrah's Return

India, who lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in 2021, batted impressively in the series opener. Six of their top seven registered 50-plus scores before they declared on 720-9, the only time they batted in Wellington.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah impressed in his Test comeback after a year out, but India's attack could not bowl out New Zealand in the second innings and the tourists were left five wickets short of victory.

New Zealand slipped to third in the WTC standings behind South Africa and Australia after the draw in Wellington, where captain Tom Latham was dismissed for a duck in both innings.

Fast bowler Matt Henry will be playing at his home ground in the second Test in Christchurch, but even he was unsure what the conditions would be.

"Traditionally here in New Zealand, the wickets, when there's grass on them, tend to get better and better, and it's been the same here," Henry told reporters on Wednesday.

"Obviously, when there's bounce involved, it's good for the bowler, you feel in the game. But when it flattens out, your margins become pretty small as a bowler."