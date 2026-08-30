2nd Test: England surge towards series win as Pakistan left with mountain to climb

England moved to the brink of victory at Lord’s as Dan Lawrence’s unbeaten fifty extended their lead to 357, leaving Pakistan facing an almost impossible chase.

IMAGE: England's Dan Lawrence plays a shot en route to his unbeaten 50 off 66 balls on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's on Saturday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Dan Lawrence’s unbeaten 50 lifted England to 177-7, extending their second-innings lead to 357 on a rain-hit third day at Lord’s.

Mohammad Abbas claimed three wickets to take his match tally to seven, but Pakistan remain in a deeply difficult position with two days left.

England bowled Pakistan out for 110 in the first innings, while their opponents have not crossed 171 in any innings in the series.

Pakistan’s task has been made harder by opener Imam-ul-Haq’s calf injury, which prevented him from taking the field and rules him out of batting.

Lawrence, recalled after a two-year Test absence, hit his second successive fifty after scoring 51 in England’s first-Test win at Headingley.

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Dan Lawrence piloted England into a near-unassailable position against Pakistan on a rain-hit third day of the second Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, recalled to the Test team for the series after a two-year absence following the international retirement of Ben Stokes, struck an unbeaten 50 as England stretched their second innings lead to 357 with three second innings wickets left.

Lawrence struck two sixes and six fours in a 66-ball stay as England reached 177-7 when play was called off for the day.

Abbas Strikes Again as Pakistan Fight Back

IMAGE: Mohammad Abbas celebrates the wicket of Emilio Gay. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Muhammad Abbas took three wickets in the bowler-friendly conditions to take his match haul to seven but even with his contribution Pakistan are in a hopeless position.

With two days left in the match, an uneven pitch and an improved weather forecast, particularly for Monday, England are odds-on to close out the win which would deliver a first series win since December 2024.

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England's Lead Climbs Beyond Pakistan's Reach

IMAGE: Muhammad Rizwan celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Harry Brook off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The target is almost certainly beyond Pakistan already. The tourists' fragile batting line-up has yet to score more than 171 in an innings in this series.

They were shot out for 110 in their first innings by England's potent pace attack and opener Imam-ul-Haq will be unable to bat after not taking the field today because of a calf injury.

England, who resumed on 81-3 when play eventually got underway at 2.20 pm (local time), lost Emilio Gay early, LBW to Abbas, after only adding a single to his overnight score.

Harry Brook pressed onto 34 before edging Abbas into the gloves of wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan who took a good catch standing up the stumps.

Lawrence Seals Back-to-Back Test Fifties

IMAGE: Harry Brook made 34 off 56 balls. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

First innings half-century maker Jamie Smith fell for seven, chipping Abbas to Shan Masood at mid-wicket but Lawrence dug in.

He lost Gus Atkinson three balls after tea, LBW to Mohammad Ali, but took the attack to spinner Ali Usman, slog-sweeping him over mid-wicket for six to add to the earlier blow off Ali over the extra cover ropes.

A pulled single to deep mid-wicket off Ali brought up a deserved half-century.

It was his second in successive matches after making 51 in the first Test victory at Headingley that gave England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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