2nd Test ends in tame finish as WI, Sri Lanka draw series

April 03, 2021 10:30 IST

IMAGE: With 11 wickets to his name, Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal was named Player of the Series. Photograph: ICC

West Indies and Sri Lanka settled for a tame draw in the second Test after they both fell short of their respective last day targets on Friday.

Sri Lanka were 193-2 when the two captains agreed to end the game one hour before the scheduled close on the last day, still 184 runs short of their target and with the home side still needing eight more wickets for victory.

West Indies were better placed to win, and secure series success, going into the final day. They needed to bowl Sri Lanka out while the tourists were chasing an imposing target of 377.

But rain dampened both sides prospects as it delayed the start of play and then the dull surface offered little for both batsmen and bowlers, rendering the contest effectively over long before the finish.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne showed a return to form as he hit a cautious 75 runs and Oshada Fernando was 66 not out as Sri Lanka safely negotiated any bowling threat the West Indies might have posed.

Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne resumed on 29-0 and went on to put 101 for the first wicket before both being dismissed after lunch.

Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal (10 not out) were unbeaten at the end with Alzarri Joseph and part-timer Kyle Mayers the two wicket takers.

The West Indies attack was blunted when Shannon Gabriel went off after just six overs with a suspected side strain.

West Indies made an imposing 354 runs in their first innings to which Sri Lanka replied with 258. The home side declared their second innings on 280-4 late on the fourth day.

The first Test, played at the same venue, had also petered out into a predictable draw late on the final day.