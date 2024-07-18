2nd Test: Duckett gets England off to fast start

IMAGES from the 2nd Test between England and West Indies in Nottingham on Thursday

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett hit four boundaries in a row to get started and sped to his fifty off 32 balls. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ben Duckett struck 14 fours in a sparkling 71 as England reached 134-2 at lunch on the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Put into bat, the hosts lost Zak Crawley to the third ball of the match caught at slip by Alick Athanaze off Alzarri Joseph but Duckett hit four boundaries in a row to get started and sped to his fifty off 32 balls.

IMAGE: West Indies' Shamar Joseph celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, caught out by Jason Holder. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The left-hander looked well on course for his fourth Test century until he pushed at a full ball from Shamar Joseph and nicked a low catch to Jason Holder at second slip.

Ollie Pope, dropped by Athanaze at gully just before lunch, was 47 not out at the interval with Joe Root on 13.

IMAGE: England's Joe Root and Ollie Pope walk back to the pavilion for lunch break. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England made just one change from the side that won the opening Test by an innings at Lord's, pace bowler Mark Wood coming in for the now-retired James Anderson.

West Indies were forced into one change with left-arm spin bowler Gudakesh Motie due to illness and replaced by Kevin Sinclair.