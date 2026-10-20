2nd Test: Bavuma's grit, Jansen's firepower ignite South Africa's fightback against Australia

Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen revived South Africa with a record unbeaten 106-run seventh-wicket stand, lifting them to 216 for six against Australia at lunch on day three.

• SCORECARD: 2nd Test, South Africa vs Australia

IMAGE: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Marco Jansen led a record-breaking fightback against Australia on Day 3 of the second Test in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen added an unbeaten 106 runs for the seventh wicket to revive South Africa after the hosts slumped to 110 for six.

South Africa reached 216 for six at lunch on day three, with Bavuma unbeaten on 76 and Jansen on 72.

The partnership broke the record for the highest seventh-wicket stand at St George’s Park, a mark that had stood since 1896.

Mitchell Starc claimed his 450th Test wicket, but Australia awaited the new ball and Josh Hazlewood’s return as the South African pair continued their resistance.

Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen mounted a spirited fightback with an unbeaten century partnership to put South Africa back on track against Australia on the third morning of the second Test in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Reeling at 97 for five overnight, the hosts slipped further to 110 for six before Bavuma and Jansen turned the tide.

South Africa reached 216 for six at lunch, with captain Bavuma unbeaten on 76 and Jansen on 72.

Bavuma and Jansen's Record Stand

Their 106-run stand in 22 overs broke the record for the highest seventh-wicket partnership at St George’s Park, a mark that had stood since 1896.

Jansen provided the aggression while Bavuma held firm at the other end.

The left-hander raced to 21 off just 12 balls, striking three boundaries off Mitchell Starc and two more off Scott Boland.

He went on to reach his half-century off 43 deliveries, taking on Boland, Pat Cummins and Matt Renshaw with sixes.

Bavuma, meanwhile, relied on patience and sound technique, facing 189 balls for his unbeaten 76 by the interval. Jansen had faced only 71 deliveries for his 72.

South Africa crossed 200 in 65.4 overs, a milestone that had looked distant earlier in the morning.

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Starc Reaches 450-Wicket Milestone

Australia did have some encouragement.

Starc claimed his 450th Test wicket when Wiaan Mulder gloved a 144kph bouncer to slip.

The visitors were also counting on the second new ball, due in eight overs, and the return of Josh Hazlewood, who had left the field unwell on Monday and needed to make up time before bowling again.

With the rain finally clearing, play began on time on Tuesday. But Bavuma and Jansen ensured Australia had to work hard for any further breakthrough, carrying South Africa through the session without another wicket falling.