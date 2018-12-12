2nd Test: Aus go in favourites at Perth

India beat Australia only once at the WACA in Perth in 2008 out of the four times the teams have played each other. Now with the match being played at a new venue, history beckons both teams.
Following is a fact box on the second Test of the four-match series between Australia and India:
WHERE?
Perth Stadium - Capacity: 60,000
WHEN?
December 14-18. Play starts at 1020 local time (0220 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: 5th)
Squad: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle.
Coach: Justin Langer
INDIA (World ranking: 1st)
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Coach: Ravi Shastri
MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
HISTORY
Previous Australia v India Tests in Perth (WACA ground)
Matches: 4
Australia wins: 3
India wins: 1
YEAR WINNER MARGIN
1977 Australia 2 wickets
1992 Australia 300 runs
2008 India 72 runs
2012 Australia innings and 37 runs
SERIES
First Test (Adelaide):
India won by 31 runs.
Third Test:
December 26-30 10:30 am (2330) -- Melbourne Cricket Ground
Fourth Test:
January 3-7 10:30 a.m. (2330) - Sydney Cricket Ground
