2nd T20I: Will India stick with Samson or pick Sooryavanshi?

Sanju Samson heads into the second T20I against England with his place under the spotlight, as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waits in the wings after another underwhelming outing from the India opener.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is pushing hard for a place in India's playing XI. Photograph: BCCI/X

With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breathing down his neck, Sanju Samson will be under pressure to turn the frequent busts in his performance graph into consistent booms as India take on England in the second T20 International in Manchester on Saturday.

Key Points Sanju Samson is under pressure after another low score, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for an opportunity.

India head into the second T20I against England after the series opener was abandoned despite posting 189/7.

Tilak Varma's slow scoring in the middle overs has also emerged as a concern for the Indian batting line-up.

England's explosive batting unit, led by Harry Brook, Phil Salt and Tom Banton, poses a major challenge, while the biggest talking point remains whether India will hand Sooryavanshi his debut.

IMAGE: Under pressure after another lean outing, Sanju Samson faces a crucial test in the second T20I. Photograph: BCCI/X

The first game was abandoned after India posted a healthy 189 for 7 at the Chester-Le-Street in Durham, riding on half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

However, the focus of attention during the next few games would be Sanju Samson and whether he can weather the Sooryavanshi storm that is building up on the sidelines.

In an alternate universe, three back-to-back match-winning knocks in India's T20 World Cup triumph would have given Kerala's most 'globally followed' sporting icon a cushion for a year.

But with Indian cricket discovering the generational talent of Sooryavanshi, Samson's margin for error has become minimal and the T20 World Cup halo alone can't save him.

With Abhishek Sharma smashing his way to 49 and 59 in two of the last three games, the pressure is entirely on Samson to get some runs under his belt.

In the opening game that was washed out, Samson looked miserable scoring a single run off seven balls and not for once did it seem that he is trying to take the high-risk high-reward route.

The technical flaws in Samson's game don't inspire a lot of confidence when he plays on seaming tracks. Ireland's unheralded Jai Moondra, who actually hails from Rajasthan's Tonk, had exposed his frailties during successive games with deliveries that moved off the surface.

In case of Samson, the occasional high scores have always been flanked by a series of low returns on either side and that has been his biggest bane.

While the team management is firm on not pushing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi but he possibly can't be kept cooling his heels if this continues for another couple of games.

However, it is not just Samson who is struggling in this batting order.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma will be eager to improve his strike rate and make a bigger impact in the middle overs. Photograph: BCCI/X

The highly talented Tilak Varma's held-back approach in the middle overs is also an issue.

Varma simply seems incapable of pushing the scoring rate once slow bowlers come into operation or seamers take pace off their deliveries.

In 12 T20I games in 2026, Varma has been able to hit only 12 sixes -- which is one per game.

And that statistic is poor for anyone who is seen as a finisher.

IMAGE: India's bowling attack is expected to remain unchanged. Photograph: BCCI/X

The bowling department is unlikely to feature any changes as Old Trafford track offers some grip and wrist spinners have had a good time at the venue.

Incidentally, the best figures in any T20I at Old Trafford is held by India's Kuldeep Yadav, who isn't a part of this squad.

For England, the power-packed batting line-up led by skipper Harry Brook and the dynamic duo of Phil Salt and Tom Banton can take the Indian attack on.

But once again the intrigue surrounds Sooryavanshi. To Play or Not To Play remains the lingering question.

Teams (From):



India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Harry Brook (captain), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Sony Baker, Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed.

Match starts at 7pm IST