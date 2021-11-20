2nd T20I: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

IMAGE: FakharZaman and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets as they made light work of the chase to beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Dhaka on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Fakhar Zaman (57) and Mohammad Rizwan (39) starred with the bat as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Dhaka.

Chasing 109, Pakistan lost an early wicket as skipper Babar Azam had to depart in the third over. But Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan thrashed Bangladesh bowlers at every side of the ground. Later, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Rizwan in the 16th over but that was too late as Fakhar Zaman ended the game with 11 balls in spare.

Earlier, opting to bat, Bangladesh struggled as they lost early wickets and only Najmul Shanto was able to get 40 runs and bring his side to a total of 108/7.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan were pick of the bowlers as they scalped two wickets each.

Speaking after the game, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "The series win is a team effort. The boys responded well as a unit and we carried forward the momentum (from the WC). Bowlers did really well, especially in the last 10 overs and it always helps when you get wickets in bunches. The plans were executed properly. Don't think so (that there is an overconfidence in low chases)."

"In low-scoring games, there is that tendency but it's important to remove complacency. Fakhar and Rizwan batted really well and did the job. (On his two poor scores) Yeah, sometimes things don't go according to plan. Happens in cricket," he added.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 108/7 (Najmul Shanto 40, Afif Hossain 20; Shaheen Afridi 2-15) vs Pakistan: 109/2 (Fakhar Zaman 57*, Mohammad Rizwan 39; Mustafizur Rahman 1/12)