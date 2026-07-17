Virat Kohli creates history with record 30th SENA ODI half-century

Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to score 30 ODI half-centuries in SENA countries, surpassing Rahul Dravid's long-standing record with a fluent 65 against England in Cardiff.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli now has 30 half-centuries in SENA countries, the most by an Indian batter. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli scored his 30th ODI fifty in SENA countries, overtaking Rahul Dravid for the most by an Indian batter.

Kohli and Dravid are ahead of Sachin Tendulkar (25), MS Dhoni (24) and Mohammad Azharuddin (17) on the list.

Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) were India's standout performers after early wickets on a seamer-friendly Cardiff pitch.

Virat Kohli has added another landmark to his remarkable ODI career by becoming the Indian batter with the most number of half-centuries in SENA countries -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Kohli reached the milestone on Thursday during his innings of 65 off 66 balls in the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Kohli Breaks Indian Record for ODI Fifties in SENA Countries

It was his 30th ODI fifty in SENA nations, taking him past Rahul Dravid's tally of 29. Sachin Tendulkar (25), MS Dhoni (24) and Mohammad Azharuddin (17) are next on the list.

The 36-year-old, now India's specialist ODI batter after retiring from Tests and T20Is, played a fluent knock that included eight boundaries and anchored the innings before falling to Jofra Archer.

India, who had won the opening ODI by six wickets, were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs after England elected to field.

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Middle-order Collapse Leaves India with Below-Par Total

On a helpful surface for seam bowlers, India lost skipper Shubman Gill (31) and Rohit Sharma (26) after steady starts. Ishan Kishan, playing in place of the unwell KL Rahul, was dismissed for one.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a valuable partnership before Archer dismissed Kohli. India then suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse as Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar failed to make an impact.

Iyer fought on with a composed 66 off 71 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah's unbeaten 20 helped India cross the 230-run mark.

Archer finished with figures of 3 for 42, while Gus Atkinson also claimed three wickets. Saqib Mahmood picked up two wickets as England restricted India to a below-par total of 233, leaving themselves a target of 234 to level the three-match series.