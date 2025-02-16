HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 2nd ODI: Stirling takes Ireland past Zimbabwe

2nd ODI: Stirling takes Ireland past Zimbabwe

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2025 21:58 IST

x

Ireland captain Paul Stirling top-scored with 89

IMAGE: Ireland captain Paul Stirling top-scored with 89. Photograph: ICC/X

Ireland levelled their one-day international series against hosts Zimbabwe after winning Sunday’s second match at the Harare Sports Club by six wickets.

 

Captain Paul Stirling made 89 and Curtis Campher 63 as Ireland reached 249-4 in reply to Zimbabwe’s total of 245 to claim victory with eight balls to spare.

Wessly Madhevere top-scored with 61 for the hosts, who were put into bat after Ireland won the toss.

Zimbabwe won the first game of the series at the same venue by 49 runs and the sides will play a decider on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy: What happened at the India nets...
Champions Trophy: What happened at the India nets...
Champions Trophy: What's in store for India in Dubai?
Champions Trophy: What's in store for India in Dubai?
IPL 2025: KKR to host RCB in season opener
IPL 2025: KKR to host RCB in season opener
CT: Arshdeep or Rana, who will partner Shami?
CT: Arshdeep or Rana, who will partner Shami?
'Can someone explain how a negotiation was possible?'
'Can someone explain how a negotiation was possible?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic

webstory image 2

Quick. Tasty. Tofu: 8 Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Steps To Lowering Your Blood Pressure

VIDEOS

Newlywed couple Prateik Babbar and Priya spotted in Bandra0:49

Newlywed couple Prateik Babbar and Priya spotted in Bandra

US flight carrying 3rd batch of Indian deportees lands in Amritsar1:57

US flight carrying 3rd batch of Indian deportees lands in...

'We sold our land for a dream, now we have nothing'3:29

'We sold our land for a dream, now we have nothing'

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD