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2nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Deepti shine with centuries as India post 328-6 against Zimbabwe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 25, 2026 18:59 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's scintillating 126 and veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 106 powered India to a formidable 328 for 6 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Sunday.

Harmanpreet-Kaur - Deepti-Sharma

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma shared a 153-run stand for the fifth wicket in the second WODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Harmanpreet Kaur scored a scintillating 126 runs in the second ODI on Sunday.
  • Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten with 106 runs, contributing to India's imposing total.
  • India posted 328 for 6 against Zimbabwe with opener Pratika Rawal also scoring a polished 61 runs.
  • Kaur and Sharma built a crucial 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Harmanpreet Kaur made a high quality 126 off 121 balls and Deepti Sharma also scored a brisk hundred (106 not out), anchoring India to 328 for six in the second Women's ODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Sunday.

Harmanpreet regaled a sizable crowd with her sublime play on the off-side. Her copybook cover drives and cut shots were a delight to watch.

The former India captain shared a 153-run stand with all-rounder Deepti, whose knock came off 86 balls, as the two veterans took India to a compelling total.

It is the first time that India and Zimbabwe are playing a bilateral series, providing the visitors an ideal opportunity to learn from a top side.

India Openers Fall Cheaply

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates her century. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India did not have the best of starts as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma fell cheaply.

Newly appointed captain Mandhana mistimed a pull in the first over of the game before Shafali was caught at mid-wicket, giving Nomvelo Sibanda her second wicket.

Pratika Rawal (61 off 67) and Harmanpreet forged a 124-run partnership to take the innings forward. The prolific Indian opener was caught at deep mid-wicket in the 23rd over. Tejal Hasanbis too could not execute the slog sweep.

 

Harmanpreet Rides Her Luck to Smash 8th ODI Ton

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Harmanpreet then owned the stage with her perfectly paced knock. She also had luck on her side, having been dropped thrice.

It was Harmanpreet's eighth ODI hundred and she seems to be enjoying life without the extra responsibility of captaining the side.

India were not able to finish as well as they would have liked.

India's designated finisher Richa Ghosh did not last long, putting the brakes on the scoring.

Deepti Brings Up her Second ODI Hundred

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma's unbeaten knock contained 15 boundaries. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Deepti reached her second ODI hundred with a four towards square leg in the final over of the innings. Overall, she hit 15 boundaries.

Considering their struggles with the bat on the tour, Zimbabwe would need a major improvement to get close to India's total.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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