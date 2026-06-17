Gill, Kishan, Rohit, Shreyas hit personal milestones as India pile 402 vs Afghanistan

India posted 402 against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow as Shubman Gill’s 154 led multiple batting milestones, with Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer reaching individual career landmarks.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan stitched a 224-run stand, the third best for India for the third wicket in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India piled 402 runs against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series.

Shubman Gill, who smashed 154 runs, completed 7,000 international runs.

Ishan Kishan became the fourth-fastest Indian to score 1,000 ODI runs.

Rohit Sharma is only the fifth Indian to cross 14,000 runs in List A cricket.

Shreyas Iyer became the second-fastest Indian to reach 3,000 ODI runs.

India produced a record-breaking batting display, piling up 402 runs against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Lucknow on Wednesday, in a match filled with major individual milestones.

The huge total saw India match South Africa for the most 400-plus scores in ODI cricket, underlining their dominance with the bat. After India and South Africa, England have amassed seven 400-plus totals and are ahead of Australia (3).

India's highest ODI score is 418 for five which came against the West Indies in 2011.

Shubman Gill completes 7,000 international runs

Skipper Shubman Gill led the charge with a superb 154 off 110 balls, bringing up 7,000 international runs in the process and anchoring India’s commanding innings.

Now in 140 matches across formats, Gill has tallied 7,029 runs at an average of 46.24 and a strike rate of 81.87, with 21 centuries and 29 fifties, with a best score of 269.

His 108-ball 150 is the third fastest balls taken to reach 150 by an Indian, next to Ishan Kishan (103 balls) against Bangladesh in 2022 and Virat Kohli (106 balls) against Sri Lanka in 2023.

Gill and Kishan's 224-run stand is the third best for India for the third wicket in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's 237-run partnership against Kenya in 1999 tops the list.

Gill's century is also the fourth-fastest by an Indian captain in ODIs, with Rohit Sharma's 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup being the fastest.

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Ishan Kishan becomes Fourth-Fastest Indian to 1,000 runs

Ishan Kishan also reached a major landmark, becoming the fourth-fastest Indian to score 1,000 ODI runs after a fluent century in the high-scoring encounter.

Kishan took 26 innings to reach the landmark. Only Gill (19), and Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Shreyas Iyer (25 innings) are ahead of him.

He has also reached the 1,000 run mark in 966 balls, becoming the fifth fastest Indian to reach the milestone, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya (857 balls) being the fastest.

Rohit Sharma Hits 14,000-run Mark in List A cricket

Rohit Sharma contributed 48 off 39 balls and became only the fifth Indian to cross 14,000 runs in List A cricket, adding another milestone to his decorated career.

Now, Rohit has 14,038 runs in List A cricket across 356 matches with 37 centuries.

The top run-getter for India in List A is Sachin Tendulkar, with 21,999 runs in 551 matches, including 60 centuries, followed by Virat Kohli (16,447 runs), Sourav Ganguly (15,622 runs), and Rahul Dravid (15,271 runs).

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Shreyas Iyer completes 3,000 ODI runs

Shreyas Iyer scored 26 off 24 balls but still reached 3,000 ODI runs, becoming the second-fastest Indian to achieve the feat.

In 78 ODIs and 72 innings, Shreyas has made 3,015 runs at an average of 45.68, with five centuries and 23 fifties.

Gill is the fastest to reach the milestone in 62 innings, with Iyer tied with Shikhar Dhawan to reach the landmark.

However, this year has not been his best so far, having made only 98 runs in five innings at an average of 19.60 and a best score of 49.