IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians turn their fortunes against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Mumbai Indians are desperate for a victory against the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL match that could define their season.

IMAGE: With two wins and five losses, Mumbai are currently placed ninth on the IPL points table. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Indians need a significant turnaround after suffering five defeats in their first seven IPL matches.

Key Mumbai Indians players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav need to improve their performance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in good form, with Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen performing well with the bat.

The return of Pat Cummins has boosted the Sunrisers Hyderabad side, who are aiming for an IPL play-off spot.

Rohit Sharma's fitness is a concern for Mumbai Indians after a hamstring issue.

Mumbai Indians will hope for a massive turnaround in fortunes against an in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the five-time champion's campaign at stake in a crucial Indian Premier League clash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

With five defeats in the first seven matches, and their most recent being their heaviest in history by margin of runs (103 vs Chennai Super Kings), Mumbai Indians (rank 9th, 4 points, NRR -0.736) have their backs firmly pressed against the wall in a season marred by no-shows from their top guns.

Key players under pressure for Mumbai Indians

Comprising as many as four players from India's T20 World Cup-winning squad, MI's woes have been compounded by ordinary returns from skipper Hardik Pandya (3 wickets and 97 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (157).

Tilak Varma's maiden IPL hundred against Gujarat Titans did help MI snap a four-match losing streak, but their massive loss to CSK once again threw their faltering campaign in a tailspin.

MI also have had Jasprit Bumrah (2 wickets) languishing far behind. Usually preserved for breakthroughs in middle-overs and stifling oppositions at the death, Bumrah has uncharacteristically opened the attack for MI in the last two games since the other new-ball bowlers have failed to deliver.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's strengths

Neither Trent Boult (1) nor Deepak Chahar (1) have been penetrative, and overall, MI have more often than not allowed oppositions to seize control in the powerplays with a lack of wickets and ordinary bowling.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's absence created a void which Danish Malewar (2, 0) hasn't been able to fill in the last two games, and it remains to be seen if the former skipper has regained fitness after a hamstring issue.

With an injured Mitchell Santner being replaced by Keshav Maharaj, it also remains to be seen if Will Jacks finds a place in the playing XI. He had thrived in similar conditions in the T20 World Cup.

SRH aim to continue winning momentum

SRH, meanwhile, will feel they are primed to end a three-match losing streak against MI when they take the field in batting-friendly conditions of the Wankhede Stadium here.

Unfazed by an onslaught from the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, SRH came out all guns blazing to record a second victory of the season over Rajasthan Royals.

Abhishek Sharma will be keen to make the most of his form after a quiet T20 World Cup. With 380 runs at a strike rate of 212.29, averaging 54.28 with one century and three fifties, the India T20I opener is back to his best.

Ishan Kishan (312) and Heinrich Klaasen (349) have again fired with the bat providing further strength to the 2016 winners, but more will be expected from Travis Head (186) who has had a quiet IPL so far.

The return of Pat Cummins with a measly spell in a high-scoring game would have pleased the SRH side, which sits comfortably at the third spot, priming themselves up for another appearance in the IPL playoffs.

Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians have clearly dominated this rivalry over the years, winning 15 of the 25 games.

In the last five encounters, Mumbai have emerged victorious in four.

Pitch report and Weather

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai continues to be one of the highest-scoring venues in the country, and this season has followed the same trend. The pitch has remained true, allowing batters to play their shots freely and score at a brisk pace. Stroke-making has been easier here than at most other grounds.

Bowlers have had only a brief advantage early on, with some swing available in the first one or two overs. After that, conditions have settled quickly in favour of the batters. This season, scoring has risen sharply, with the average total increasing by nearly 30 runs compared to the long-term average of 171.

Wankhede Stadium has relatively short boundaries, which favour high scoring. The team batting first is likely to target a total in the range of 220–230 runs to stay competitive. Dew is expected in the second innings, making conditions easier for the team chasing. The weather is set to remain clear, with temperatures staying below 30°C.

Predicted XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

Impact Sub: Suryakumar Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (Wicketkeeper), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (Captain), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.

Impact player: Eshan Malinga.

Match Info

April 29, 2026 (7.30pm IST): Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.