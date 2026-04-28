IPL 2026: Marcus Stoinis powers Punjab Kings to 222/4 vs Rajasthan Royals

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis celebrates his fifty during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Marcus Stoinis scored a rapid half-century, boosting Punjab Kings' total.

Punjab Kings posted a competitive 222 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals.

Yash Raj Punja impressed with his leg-spin bowling for Rajasthan Royals.

Prabhsimran Singh contributed a half-century for Punjab Kings.

Stoinis's aggressive batting in the final overs proved crucial for Punjab.

Marcus Stoinis muscled his way to a 20-ball half-century, completely nullifying a gallant effort from young leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja as Punjab Kings posted a competitive 222 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

While Punjab's top three -- Prabhsimran Singh (59 off 44 balls), Priyansh Arya (29 off 11 balls) and Cooper Connolly (30 off 14 balls) -- all looked dangerous, but none of them went on to play a big knock on a track that was hard and offered appreciable bounce.

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Stoinis's explosive innings

It was Stoinis, who bludgeoned his way to an unbeaten 22-ball 62 with a half a dozen of sixes and four boundaries as Royals gave away as many as 55 runs in last three overs. Inexperienced Brijesh Sharma's (0/42 in 4 overs) pace-off ploy backfired with 24 coming off the final over of the innings.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of Priyansh Arya. Photograph: BCCI

Stoinis, who hasn't really been summoned this season, was all about brute power and Royals bowlers, including the dependable Jofra Archer (1/40), were guilty of bowling length balls inside his hitting arc.

Yash Raj Punja's impressive bowling

However, credit should go to unheralded Yash Raj (2 for 41 in 4 overs), a 6 feet 4 inches tall leg-spinner for varying his pace, not being afraid to flight and alter the length as and when required and keeping things tight till the 16th over.

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Just when Connolly was cutting loose with some delectable strokeplay, Yash Raj got the Australian against the run of play by flighting one outside the off-stump asking the batter to fetch it. The result was an easy catch for Donovan Ferreira at long-off.

Prabhsimran's brisk fifty

Prabhsimran, despite scoring a half-century and hitting six boundaries and a six, wasn't very smooth with his timing.

IMAGE: Yash Raj Punja celebrates the wicket of Cooper Connolly. Photograph: BCCI

Yash Raj, whose average speed was in early 90s (kmph), slowed it down and enticed Prabhsimran to throw the kitchen sink without being anywhere close to the pitch of the delivery.

The catch was cleanly collected by Riyan Parag.

Key Statistics:

222/4 is Punjab Kings' second highest total against Rajasthan Royals in IPL after 223/2 at Sharjah in 2020.

Jofra Archer's 1/40 is his most expensive spell in this IPL season.

Most 50-plus scores for Punjab Kings

• 25: KL Rahul

• 21: Shaun Marsh

• 12: Prabhsimran Singh

• 11: Chris Gayle

Next Match:

April 29, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.